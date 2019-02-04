Dr. Worrell’s Woodlawn practice partners with Hugh Chatham

Allen Worrell/The Carroll News Dr. Dan Worrell, MD and staff join members of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital for a ribbon cutting on Jan. 30 at the Woodlawn, Virginia, practice. Worrell has partnered with the trusted name and reputation of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital of Elkin, and his medical practice will now be known as Hugh Chatham Family Medicine of Woodlawn. - Allen Worrell/The Carroll News A cake at the Jan. 30 open house for Hugh Chatham Family Medicine of Woodlawn welcomes Dr. Dan Worrell, MD and staff to the Hugh Chatham healthcare family. -

WOODLAWN, Va. — One of the keys to building a successful business for 30 years is to surround yourself with good people.

Dr. Dan Worrell, MD has done that over the past three decades with four employees who have more than 100 years of combined experience in family medicine. And now, the Woodlawn-based family doctor is doing it again, partnering with the trusted name and reputation of Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital of Elkin.

Worrell said the new partnership, which was celebrated with an open house on Jan. 30, means his working relationship with the citizens of Carroll County will hopefully continue for many more years.

“I have been practicing in Carroll County since 1989, but I have been a solo practitioner since 1998 and it’s tough to maintain that. And one thing it’s going to do is let me keep practicing in this area and serve this area,” Worrell said. “They have a lot of resources to help pretty much run, manage the practice, which as a solo practitioner you don’t have. Plus they have done a good job as a standalone hospital about staying financially sound. But the support and basically running my practice, it is going to let me focus on patient care, so it’s a big help.”

Not much has changed since Worrell first began practicing family medicine in Carroll County three decades ago. He doesn’t see infants anymore, but he still treats all ages from children up to the elderly. Worrell’s Family Medicine of Woodlawn will now be known as Hugh Chatham Family Medicine of Woodlawn. The practice becomes just the second in the state of Virginia to partner with the North Carolina-based Hugh Chatham, joining another local practice in Independence.

“We are so honored to officially welcome you guys to the Hugh Chatham family and I want to share a couple of things I learned about Dr. Worrell and this practice you may not know about. They have been in this area between Hillsville and Woodlawn for 30 years,” Hugh Chatham CEO Paul Hammes said during the open house. “For at least about 20 of the 30 years, you have been a solo practice and really been on your own your whole career. To do that successfully is a big deal. To have a successful practice for 30 years requires not just a lot of effort, but diligence, diligence in the way you provide the care to build the kind of reputation that allows you to be so successful for three decades in the community.”

Hammes also expressed awe at the legacy Worrell and his family have built in Carroll County. He noted Worrell’s late father was a dentist in the area and his mother taught nursing at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax.

“Wow, what a tradition. That sense of legacy is a big deal. And so we are so humbled to welcome you to our healthcare family,” Hammes said. “When we first met, I believe it was about a year ago we began this conversation and it was clear from the very beginning that this was going to be an important discussion and we weren’t going to rush it. And if you do something right for 30 years, you don’t want to rush any change and he decided it was time to join an organization. That’s a big decision and we are humbled you have decided to be a part of our organization and our healthcare family. So we are really here to just say thank you for all you have done. We are so delighted to have you with us and we are so excited about the future together. That is going to be a lot of fun.”

Hugh Chatham Family Medicine of Woodlawn is located at 22 Training Center Road in Woodlawn and may be contacted by calling 276-728-5334.

