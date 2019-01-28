Trucking firm moving to Surry

Bottomley Enterprises Bottomley Enterprises is planning to move its trucking business from Alleghany County to land near the I-77/N.C. 89 interchange. - Jeff Linville | The News Commissioner Mark Marion, right, reads a certificate of recognition for Eagle Scout Landon Smith as Commissioners Van Tucker and Eddie Harris look on. Smith was one of seven scouts honored for reaching Eagle rank. -

DOBSON — A trucking company is relocating to Surry County after approval from county officials this week.

Blan Bottomley, of Bottomley Enterprises, is looking to build a new headquarters for his trucking business on Oak Grove Church Road in the Oak Grove community near the I-77/N.C. 89 interchange.

The company already runs Bottomley Evergreens & Farms, which is located at 1358 Laurel Springs Church Road.

Kim Bates, county planning director, told the Surry County Board of Commissioners Tuesday that neighbor Warren Buford King was selling the Bottomleys most of his 29 acres so that they could move their trucking business there, too.

The refrigerated trucking service is now located off Glade Valley Road in Ennice, west of Lowgap.

Bates said King is keeping four acres for himself and selling 25 acres that are zoned Rural Agricultural. The new owner would need to change the zoning to Manufacturing/Industrial for a trucking facility. If need be, Bates said King is fine with all 29 acres being rezoned at the same time.

This is in an area that has been encouraged for this type of development since a land use plan dating back to 2003, stated Bates.

The planning board approved the rezoning, so the commissioners opened the floor for a public hearing.

Charlie Askins, who lives on Oak Grove Church Road, spoke up.

“This is an opportunity to turn this area into a money-making location for motels and restaurants along I-77,” he said. “It would be a mistake to waste valuable real estate on a trucking company.”

Yes, there is already another trucking company in the area, Askins said — presumably talking of White’s International Trucks on Oak Grove Church Road. However, just because there has been what he called one mistake made in the past doesn’t mean the county should keep following a bad precedent.

Trucks don’t bring any outside money into the county, he argued. They don’t have any product. They don’t draw tourists or travelers.

One firm already brings about 100 trucks on that road; this will bring another 100 trucks, he guessed. The road is only 20 feet wide. Trucks run off the shoulder or cross over the center line all the time there. There have been a lot of accidents at the intersection at N.C. 89 already. This will make it worse, he said.

Paul Harrison, chief financial officer for Bottomley Enterprises, pointed out that the Bottomley family has been farming and working in this area for 50 years. They started the trucking side 15 years ago in Alleghany County, but now for many reasons it makes sense to come down out of the mountains to Surry.

The family and business look forward to being a taxpaying member of Surry County, Harrison said.

From the audience, Bottomley spoke up and said that half of his truck drivers already live in this county. Being close to the interstate and connector makes sense, and he can draw more drivers and clients to his business with good visibility.

The county undertook a major project to install water and sewer service out to I-77. Commissioner Eddie Harris asked Bates if this water and sewer service would serve the Bottomley property.

Bates said the family allowed a sewage pump station to be installed on his land, but referred the question to Johnny Easter, the development services director.

Easter said that as it stands right now, there is no access to the sewer line, and the business would have to install its own septic system.

Harris asked what kind of service the trucking business provides.

Bottomley said, “We haul clothes out west and bring produce back from the west.” These perishables go to places like Harris Teeter, Food Lion and Lowes Food.

Commissioner Mark Marion said he had heard from people in the area who want to know if there is going to be a buffer between the business around surrounding homes.

Bates said the zoning rules say the Bottomleys wouldn’t have to have a buffer on the back side because the property faces the interstate. And there is no requirement to have a buffer on road frontage; that would be left up to the property owner.

For the left and right sides, however, Bates said the rule is there must be a 25-foot buffer. This could mean leaving up a strip of natural forest land if clearing out a spot, or they could plant trees to create a buffer if there something there already.

Bottomley said King (who is selling the land) has the home directly across the road from it.

“We’re not going to put a piece of trash there,” he said. He wants to build one of the nicest trucking centers in the county — something he could be proud of.

Chairman Van Tucker addressed Askins road concerns by pointing out that the county board has little to do with the highways. The board can make recommendations and go to meetings and chime in, but the N.C. Department of Transportation oversees speed limits, road widths, and bridge and highway issues that are put on a priority list.

Commissioner Larry Johnson, who has a business along a roadway in Holly Springs, made a motion to approve, and Harris seconded.

Harris then said to the Bottomleys, “I want to thank you for your investment in the county.”

The motion carried 5-0.

