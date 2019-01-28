New CBD oil company educating public

Photo courtesy of NC Cooperative Extension Agency Industrial hemp grown in Yadkin County. - Photo courtesy of NC Cooperative Extension Agency Hemp grown at Broadway Hemp Farm in Sanford. - Image courtesy of Granite City CBD Granite City CBD has an online store with future plans for a storefront in Mount Airy. - Photo courtesy of NC Cooperative Extension Agency Hemp grown at Broadway Hemp Farm in Sanford. - -

MOUNT AIRY — A new local company is seeking to not only supply consumers with CBD oil products, but also to educate the public of the potential benefits of this product, which is derived from the hemp plant. Granite City CBD has a web store and plans for a brick-and-mortar store in the near future.

CBD or cannabidiol is one of the active ingredients in the hemp plant and provides all the medicinal benefits associated with marijuana without the high associated with THC, said Granite City CBD Sales and Marketing Director Caroline Bracey.

The oil is derived from industrial hemp which has now been removed from the controlled substance list and will be regulated by the USDA, said Marsha McGraw with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Agency.

“Both industrial hemp and marijuana are from the same plant species, Cannabis sativa,” McGraw said. “Hemp is primarily cultivated for industrial uses such as clothing, paper, biofuels, cosmetics and food. Marijuana is cultivated for medicinal and recreational uses. Industrial hemp contains less than 0.3 percent of the psychoactive compound tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), while marijuana contains anywhere from five to 20 percent. THC is the cannabinoid that makes you feel high.

“The state of North Carolina has been operating under the Industrial Hemp Pilot program since 2017,” McGraw said. “The program rules have been governed by the Industrial Hemp Commission and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. Before the Farm Bill passed, industrial hemp was recognized as a controlled substance and was still overseen by the DEA. Due to the passing of the farm bill, industrial hemp has now been removed from the controlled substance list and will be regulated by the USDA. Although industrial hemp is legal, growers still must obtain a license to grow and a field test is required to assure that THC levels are under 0.3 percent.”

McGraw said there are five or six licensed growers in Yadkin County as well as one grower in Surry County and two in Wilkes.

CBD oil has become something of a buzzword among those interested in alternative medicines and natural wellness products. As the product is derived from the same species of plant as marijuana, however, it can have some negative associations. Bracey said it is an important part of Granite City CBD’s mission to help educate consumers about the benefits of CBD.

“I think it’s something that needs to be brought to the community,” she said. “I think people want it and people are definitely asking about it. There may always be a taboo around the subject, but I think with education and understanding of what it really is it will become a little easier.”

CBD oil is said to help those suffering from anxiety or chronic pain as well as other ailments.

Granite City CBD will offer a variety of products from topical ointments that can be applied directly on areas affected by pain as well as vape liquid and edible items containing CBD to dose the substance internally.

As the company grows and the CBD industry expands, Bracey said the company hopes to not only provide new jobs in the area, but also eventually source its products from local farmers or possibly even grow its own industrial hemp.

McGraw said industrial hemp appears to grow well in the climate of the Yadkin Valley region and she expects the industry will grow once the rules and regulations are set by the USDA for the federal program.

“Farmers are still in the early learning stage of growing industrial hemp. We advise farmers to start out growing on very small acreage due to startup cost and minimal knowledge of producing this plant. The hemp does seem to grow well in this area, however, we have learned that there are many diseases and insects that affect this plant. At this time there are no labeled pesticides for this crop. Industrial hemp does not like really wet growing conditions. NC State has done some wonderful research this past year on fertility and looking at various varieties of industrial hemp and how they grow and perform in this region,” McGraw said.

For more information on Granite City CBD, visit www.granitecitycbd.com.

