Local schools put on alert

Mount Airy and Surry County schools were put on alert Friday after a threat was made in Forsyth County by a man with local ties who said he planned to “shoot up” schools.

This led to a generalized warning being issued for the area by Forsyth authorities which went into effect at city and county campuses.

“We’ve got officers at all the schools,’ Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson said about 10:30 a.m. Friday. “Everyone is on alert and on the lookout.”

Although no actual threat had been leveled against a particular school locally, Watson said authorities were taking no chances. “We take each case of a perceived threat as a genuine risk.”

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, authorities announced that they were “confident” a threat no longer was being posed to the city and county schools and that evening activities would go on as scheduled.

This coincided with reports that the man was headed toward western Virginia, based on the monitoring of cell-phone calls.

The alert had gone out Friday morning after he made the threat to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, which was relayed to the Surry Sheriff’s Office. “They received a generalized threat that went out through the region,” Watson said.

“He (the man) said he had an arsenal of weapons and he said he was going to shoot up schools,” the police chief said of how the situation unfolded.

The suspect was identified as Casey Joseph Nee, 43, whose present address was unknown to Watson, but who has resided in Surry County.

“He’s lived and worked in and around the Mount Airy and Surry County area,” the police chief said.

Since that individual mentioned that he was going to shoot up schools, as in plural, local authorities had to prepare for the possibility of campuses being targeted here.

Watson said officers were keeping their eyes on the grounds and staying on the lookout for the person making the threat.

A similar scenario was in place for Surry County Schools, with Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves announcing that “a non-specific threat was made to schools in our region” and was being investigated by the Surry Sheriff’s Office.

“And you will see an increase in law enforcement presence on all of our nineteen school campuses,” Reeves added.

“We appreciate everyone’s efforts to work with us in that process, and once we have additional information, we will update you.”

Authorities in Carroll County, Virginia, also were alerted about the situation, as were authorities in Stokes and Yadkin counties and the town of Elkin. All took similar actions to Surry County, increasing the police presence on their campuses.

