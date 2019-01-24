Museum to host genealogy swap meet

Tom Joyce | The News Historian David Sheley of Patrick County, Virginia, stands out at last year’s genealogy swap meet in Mount Airy, including a three-cornered hat and a statue of a Minuteman which reflect his former role as a Revolutionary War re-enactor. -

Tracing one’s family tree is a growing pastime — as illustrated by popular television shows such as “Genealogy Roadshow” or websites including Ancestry.com — and an upcoming event seeks to aid that process on the local scene.

It will occur on Jan. 26, when Mount Airy Museum of Regional History hosts the Fifth-Annual Free Family History and Genealogy Swap Meet. It is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the annual meets, the third floor of the museum on North Main Street typically is a hub for various family history and other resources aimed at helping attendees unearth their roots. Browsing is encouraged, organizers say.

“It is an ancestry fair — it’s to honor our ancestors and learn about them,” explained Esther Johnson, president of the Surry County Genealogical Association, which is sponsoring the Jan. 26 gathering along with the museum.

“We want everybody to come,” Johnson said Thursday of the event that is open to the public. “And everything is free.”

The swap meet is geared toward persons interested in genealogy, and expected to be of particular interest to those who have taken a beginners’ class in the subject which is offered by the museum and taught by Johnson. She added Thursday that her next class will start in February.

Everyone can bring their genealogy materials to display at the swap meet and share so others might make connections and find new family information, organizers say. A copy machine will be available, with a small fee charged for copies.

Digital resources

Laptop computers also are welcome.

One popular feature of the family history/genealogy swap meets involves access to Internet databases including Ancestry.com and FamilySearch. Personnel will be on hand to help attendees retrieve information about relatives.

Local historian and author Tom Perry also is to be available to assist those researching their Civil War ancestry with access to Fold3 and military records.

Amy Snyder of the museum staff further mentioned that representatives of a Surry County digital heritage group are to be on hand to discuss its work with key records.

Information on how to get one’s DNA tested to determine countries of origin and other familial connections is another feature of the swap meet, according to Johnson, which will include examples of the reports that result.

The Surry County Genealogical Association president said it encourages a presence by similar organizations at the event.

“We’ve invited other groups, like the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and Historical Society,” Johnson said.

Given that genealogical lines often cross county and state boundaries, historically minded groups or individuals from neighboring areas usually attend the annual event, including Carroll and Patrick.

“We invite all of them to come,” Johnson said.

Those connected with a history or genealogy group are urged to set up at the swap meet, which provides the opportunity to promote each entity or sell its books, maps and other materials.

Authors are also invited to attend and sell their books.

