WCC congratulates certified online instructors

Submitted photo Laura Shumate and Amanda Wiles are now Wilkes Community College certified online instructors. - Submitted photo Erica Harper, Jeremy Craft, and Matt Baldwin are now Wilkes Community College certified online instructors. -

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College congratulates the latest certified online instructors who met certification requirements during the fall 2018 semester.

WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox recognized the following instructors during WCC’s holiday luncheon on Dec. 17, 2018 — Amanda Wiles, Criminal Justice; Erica Harper, Human Services and Medical Assisting; Jeremy Craft, Biology; Laura Shumate, English; and Matt Baldwin, Business Administration.

Online instructor certification means that WCC instructors have met quality online course standards in both course design and instruction. WCC now has 27 certified online instructors.

WCC instructors who teach online first participate in a semester of professional development entitled CORE (Collaborative Online Reflection Experience). CORE is focused on best practices in online teaching, and CORE sessions are led by WCC online instructors who serve as peer mentors.

Once instructors complete CORE, they are eligible to participate in the certification process. CORE and Online Instructor Certification are part of WCC’s QEP (Quality Enhancement Plan), a SACSCOC (Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges) initiative. WCC was reaffirmed by SACSCOC in 2016.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

Laura Shumate and Amanda Wiles are now Wilkes Community College certified online instructors. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_image013_formatted.jpg Laura Shumate and Amanda Wiles are now Wilkes Community College certified online instructors. Submitted photo Erica Harper, Jeremy Craft, and Matt Baldwin are now Wilkes Community College certified online instructors. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_image014_formatted.jpg Erica Harper, Jeremy Craft, and Matt Baldwin are now Wilkes Community College certified online instructors. Submitted photo