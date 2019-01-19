DAR inducts new members

Submitted photo Louise Cockerham, left, chaplain, and Ann Merlo, right, regent, stand with newly inducted members, Jeannette Hendrick and Reneé Gentry. - Submitted photo The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Jan. 5 at the Quality Inn in Jonesville. Following the meeting, two new members, Jeannette Hendrick, center, and Reneé Gentry, right, are installed by Chaplain Louise Cockerham. -

The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Jan. 5 at the Quality Inn in Jonesville. Following the meeting, two new members, Jeannette Hendrick, center, and Reneé Gentry, right, are installed by Chaplain Louise Cockerham.

Louise Cockerham, left, chaplain, and Ann Merlo, right, regent, stand with newly inducted members, Jeannette Hendrick and Reneé Gentry.