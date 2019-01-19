DAR inducts new members

January 19, 2019 Elkin Tribune Community, Top Stories 0
Louise Cockerham, left, chaplain, and Ann Merlo, right, regent, stand with newly inducted members, Jeannette Hendrick and Reneé Gentry. - Submitted photo
The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Jan. 5 at the Quality Inn in Jonesville. Following the meeting, two new members, Jeannette Hendrick, center, and Reneé Gentry, right, are installed by Chaplain Louise Cockerham. - Submitted photo

The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Jan. 5 at the Quality Inn in Jonesville. Following the meeting, two new members, Jeannette Hendrick, center, and Reneé Gentry, right, are installed by Chaplain Louise Cockerham.

Louise Cockerham, left, chaplain, and Ann Merlo, right, regent, stand with newly inducted members, Jeannette Hendrick and Reneé Gentry.

Louise Cockerham, left, chaplain, and Ann Merlo, right, regent, stand with newly inducted members, Jeannette Hendrick and Reneé Gentry.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_New-Members-2019-a_formatted.jpgLouise Cockerham, left, chaplain, and Ann Merlo, right, regent, stand with newly inducted members, Jeannette Hendrick and Reneé Gentry. Submitted photo

The Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Jan. 5 at the Quality Inn in Jonesville. Following the meeting, two new members, Jeannette Hendrick, center, and Reneé Gentry, right, are installed by Chaplain Louise Cockerham.
https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_New-Members-2019_formatted.jpgThe Jonathan Hunt Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on Jan. 5 at the Quality Inn in Jonesville. Following the meeting, two new members, Jeannette Hendrick, center, and Reneé Gentry, right, are installed by Chaplain Louise Cockerham. Submitted photo