Coley enlists in military

Submitted photo Elkin High School JROTC announced that Silas Coley, being recognized by instructor Kenneth Abrams, is the newest JROTC cadet to be sworn in as a United States soldier. He will be attending basic training in July at Fort Benning, Georgia. He will receive training as an infantry cavalry scout. -

Elkin High School JROTC announced that Silas Coley, being recognized by instructor Kenneth Abrams, is the newest JROTC cadet to be sworn in as a United States soldier. He will be attending basic training in July at Fort Benning, Georgia. He will receive training as an infantry cavalry scout.