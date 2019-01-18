Coley enlists in military

Elkin High School JROTC announced that Silas Coley, being recognized by instructor Kenneth Abrams, is the newest JROTC cadet to be sworn in as a United States soldier. He will be attending basic training in July at Fort Benning, Georgia. He will receive training as an infantry cavalry scout. - Submitted photo
