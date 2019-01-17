Jonesville police chief honored

Photo courtesy of town of Jonesville Jonesville Police Chief Dane Mastin, left, is recognized by Capt. Scotty Vestal for 40 years of service in law enforcement. -

JONESVILLE — Jonesville Police Chief Dane Mastin was honored at the Jan. 7 meeting of the Jonesville Town Council. Police Capt. Scotty Vestal presented the chief with a plaque in recognition of his 40 years of service in law enforcement. Mastin has served as chief for the town of Jonesville since September of 2017.

Steve Newman with the Grace Clinic addressed the town council during the meeting, thanking the town for funds allocated to help with services to local patients. In the past year, the number of patients who are being treated regularly has grown to more than 535 patients, Newman reported.

The council approved its 2019 meeting schedule.

The town council also directed the tax collector to advertise the names of property owners who are delinquent in payment of the 2018 town property taxes.

The next regular monthly meeting for the Jonesville will be Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Jonesville Town Hall.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Jonesville Police Chief Dane Mastin, left, is recognized by Capt. Scotty Vestal for 40 years of service in law enforcement. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Scotty-Chief_formatted.jpg Jonesville Police Chief Dane Mastin, left, is recognized by Capt. Scotty Vestal for 40 years of service in law enforcement. Photo courtesy of town of Jonesville