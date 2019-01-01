Water, not fire, offered by Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services

- Shelby Powell | The Tribune - Shelby Powell | The Tribune Shelby Powell | The Tribune Stained-glass windows provide a church-like feel for the chapel at Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services in Elkin. - Shelby Powell | The Tribune This stained-glass window portrays an image of Jesus blessing many animals and is situated in the Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services chapel. - - Shelby Powell | The Tribune A number of urns are available to grieving pet owners at Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services. - - Shelby Powell | The Tribune Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services is situated behind Dr. Richard Brinegary’s Animal Ark veterinary office on Claremont Drive. - -

On 116 Rainbow Bridge Lane, just behind the Animal Ark Veterinary Hospital on Claremont Drive, stands a new building, a brand new business, the only one of its kind in the area and perhaps at all.

Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services, locally owned by Dr. Richard and Ava Brinegar, is a revolutionary business concept. Its goal is to offer every service provided by an ordinary funeral home, only to deceased pets instead of humans.

The building features a comfort room for grieving pet owners, a showroom with examples of urns and keepsakes for memorializing pets, a planning and bereavement room, and a chapel for holding services and grief support sessions. But what especially sets this business apart is that it is the only business in the area that offers aquamation as an option, the next nearest facility being in Charlotte.

Aquamation is essentially a water-based form of cremation that uses water and alkaline salts, heated just enough to accelerate the natural decomposition process that occurs through burial.

While both forms of cremation produce ash, aquamation’s is lighter in color and finer in texture, and more is preserved, meaning the owner receives back more of their pet’s remains. The choice of aquamation also reflects Dr. Brinegar’s roots as an environmental scientist, being more eco-friendly and producing fewer emissions than even burial.

Many people are more comfortable with the process overall than traditional cremation, feeling that aquamation is gentler and more natural. The funeral home is already accepting requests for aquamation, and will soon be ready to host pet funerals and memorial services as well.

The on-site chapel features three stained-glass windows, furnished with equipment rescued from the now-closed Hartsburg United Methodist. While it can be used for funeral services with friends and family, the chapel may just as easily be used as a place to grieve, or as a meeting place for mourning pet owners to share their experiences. Tapes and recordings of these memorials will be available upon request.

The funeral home is already working to form relationships with local veterinarians to share information about aquamation as an alternative option, and it is equipped to provide pet transportation services for patrons of other clinics.

Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services is hopeful it will be able to have its open house in late January, after a dedication and blessing service from local worship leaders from many denominations. At that point, guests will be able to tour the building and learn more about the many services the business provides. Also, in around a year’s time, there will be a communal gathering in which pet owners may scatter their pets’ ashes in their on-site garden.

All in all, Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services has one central purpose: to help pet owners come to terms with their grief.

The Brinegars recognize that in this society, the death of a pet is not always afforded the sincerity it deserves; people are not always understanding of how painful it is to lose their animal companions. The funeral home’s goal, then, is to provide a place where that pain can be recognized, legitimized and accepted, and where people can find comfort and healing through the grieving process.

“Pets are not just animals, they are a part of our families, and when they pass it does leave a hole,” Ava Brinegar said. “The families need that attention, they need that love, they need that care. We want them to feel like they’ve entrusted their family member to another local family that will to their utmost to help them through this process.”

Shelby Powell is a contributing writer for The Tribune.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_3880.jpg Shelby Powell | The Tribune https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_PetFuneral_bestlogo.jpg Shelby Powell | The Tribune Stained-glass windows provide a church-like feel for the chapel at Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services in Elkin. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_3900.jpg Stained-glass windows provide a church-like feel for the chapel at Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services in Elkin. Shelby Powell | The Tribune This stained-glass window portrays an image of Jesus blessing many animals and is situated in the Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services chapel. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_3886.jpg This stained-glass window portrays an image of Jesus blessing many animals and is situated in the Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services chapel. Shelby Powell | The Tribune A number of urns are available to grieving pet owners at Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Services.jpg A number of urns are available to grieving pet owners at Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services. Shelby Powell | The Tribune Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services is situated behind Dr. Richard Brinegary’s Animal Ark veterinary office on Claremont Drive. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_DSC_3873.jpg Yadkin Valley Pet Funeral Services is situated behind Dr. Richard Brinegary’s Animal Ark veterinary office on Claremont Drive. Shelby Powell | The Tribune