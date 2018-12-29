SCC Nurse Aide students celebrate completion of classes

Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Michelle Roberts, RNon Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Dec. 4. They are, front row, from left, Morgan Collins of Claudville, Virginia, Abner Vasquez of Dobson, Lexie Wood of Mount Airy, and Lisa Whitener of Germanton; back row, Tammy Pack, Abby Axsom, and Rachel Grose of Mount Airy; Victoria Vangordon of Elkin; and Kaitlyn Dickens of Mount Airy. - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center. The class concluded on Dec. 10. They are, front row, from left, Alma Falls of Yadkinville, Makaylah Johnson of Thurmond, Khara Dimmette of North Wilkesboro, and Brittany Eller of Yadkinville; back row, Asia Martin of Boonville, Donna Stokes of Hamptonville, Nikki Brown and David Todd of Yadkinville, Amanda Hutchens of Boonville, Sydni Dimmette of Hamptonville, and Hailey Willard of Winston-Salem. - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide II was class instructed by Pansy White, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Dec. 13. They are, front row, from left, Megan Gentry of Mount Airy, Summer Burton and Sierra Burton of East Bend, Jaritza Urquiza of Mount Airy, and Marbella Lucatero of Dobson; back row, Kristen Apple of Mount Airy, Rachael Smith of Boonville, Kaytlyn Sisk of Westfield, Karra Reece of North Wilkesboro, Heather Pierce of Lawsonville, Crystal Hinson of Yadkinville, and Logan Lynch of Dobson. - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101.01/04) class was instructed by Patty Brown, RN, BSN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Dec. 15. They are, front row, from left, Jodie Porter of Mount Airy, Alyssa Criner of Westfield, Chelsea Smith of Pilot Mountain, Stephanie Fowler of Pinnacle, Sydney Edwards and Carlee Smith of Mount Airy, Brenda Ordonez of Dobson, and Paige Simpson of Mount Airy; back row, Angelica Caro of Mount Airy, Olivia Gaskill of Pilot Mountain, Whitney Hunter and Katelyn Duncan of Mount Airy, Jessica McDonald of Jonesville, Mariah Largen of Elkin, Karlie White of Dobson, and Sarah Chaney of Ararat. - - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN at The Elkin Center. The class concluded on Dec. 10. They are, front row, from left, Lauren Padgett of Elkin, Haley Light of East Bend, Santana Mayes of Lowgap, Abbigail Ellis of Hamptonville, and Ariadna Benavides Mendez of Yadkinville; back row, Yvette Staes of Jonesville, Charlotte Wallis of Elkin, Emily Rich of Yadkinville, Kayla Kelly of Hamptonville, Malorie Dudley of Boonville, Stephanie Abdelhamid of North Wilkesboro, Carly Collins of Jonesville, Tesha Brewer of Wilkesboro, and Heather Durham of State Road. - - Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Pansy White, RN at The Pilot Center. The class concluded on Dec. 17. They are, front row, from left, Heather Lachappelle of Pilot Mountain, Tamara Lawson and Sydney Gwyn of Mount Airy; back row, Khloe Calhoun of Mount Airy, and Andrew Cave of Dobson. - -

DOBSON — Surry Community College Nurse Aide students completed classes in December.

SCC offers Nurse Aide Level I and II certification courses throughout the year. Nurse Aide I and Nurse Aide II are taught through the college’s Corporate and Continuing Education Division, while similar courses are offered through the Curriculum Division as a prerequisite for students pursuing the Associate Degree Nursing or Practical Nursing degrees. Curriculum classes are identified as NAS 101 Nursing Assistant I or NAS 102 Nursing Assistant II.

The Nurse Aide I or Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) I class is a 160-192 hour course that prepares students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Upon successful completion of the CNA I and the requisite certification exam, students will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry and may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings.

The 192-hour Nurse Aide II or CNA II course prepares students to perform more complex skills for patients or residents. Those skills are approved by the North Carolina Board of Nursing, and upon satisfactory completion of the course, students will be listed with the North Carolina Board of Nursing for a fee of $24. In order to enroll in the Nurse Aide II course, one must have a high school diploma or High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma, current American Heart Association Healthcare Provider CPR certification, and a current North Carolina Nurse Aide I credential.

Registration is open for several Nurse Aide I and II classes at SCC. The cost of enrollment for either course is $183 plus $55 for a urine drug screening and criminal background check, $16 for malpractice insurance, and $3 for student insurance. Out-of-state residents are required to pay an additional $12.50 fee, and all fees are subject to change. The cost does not include the fee required for the CNA I certification exam.

New students must register in person by coming to J-120 in the Corporate and Continuing Education office on Surry’s campus at 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Current or returning Surry students may register online at www.surry.edu. For more information on upcoming classes, contact Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 or collinsmh@surry.edu. Information about Surry’s Allied Health programs can be found on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth.

Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Michelle Roberts, RNon Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Dec. 4. They are, front row, from left, Morgan Collins of Claudville, Virginia, Abner Vasquez of Dobson, Lexie Wood of Mount Airy, and Lisa Whitener of Germanton; back row, Tammy Pack, Abby Axsom, and Rachel Grose of Mount Airy; Victoria Vangordon of Elkin; and Kaitlyn Dickens of Mount Airy. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Photo-1-Michelle-evening-_formatted.jpg Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Michelle Roberts, RNon Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Dec. 4. They are, front row, from left, Morgan Collins of Claudville, Virginia, Abner Vasquez of Dobson, Lexie Wood of Mount Airy, and Lisa Whitener of Germanton; back row, Tammy Pack, Abby Axsom, and Rachel Grose of Mount Airy; Victoria Vangordon of Elkin; and Kaitlyn Dickens of Mount Airy. Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center. The class concluded on Dec. 10. They are, front row, from left, Alma Falls of Yadkinville, Makaylah Johnson of Thurmond, Khara Dimmette of North Wilkesboro, and Brittany Eller of Yadkinville; back row, Asia Martin of Boonville, Donna Stokes of Hamptonville, Nikki Brown and David Todd of Yadkinville, Amanda Hutchens of Boonville, Sydni Dimmette of Hamptonville, and Hailey Willard of Winston-Salem. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Photo-2-Randa-Yadkin-Evening_formatted.jpg Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Randa Combs, RN at The Yadkin Center. The class concluded on Dec. 10. They are, front row, from left, Alma Falls of Yadkinville, Makaylah Johnson of Thurmond, Khara Dimmette of North Wilkesboro, and Brittany Eller of Yadkinville; back row, Asia Martin of Boonville, Donna Stokes of Hamptonville, Nikki Brown and David Todd of Yadkinville, Amanda Hutchens of Boonville, Sydni Dimmette of Hamptonville, and Hailey Willard of Winston-Salem. Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide II was class instructed by Pansy White, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Dec. 13. They are, front row, from left, Megan Gentry of Mount Airy, Summer Burton and Sierra Burton of East Bend, Jaritza Urquiza of Mount Airy, and Marbella Lucatero of Dobson; back row, Kristen Apple of Mount Airy, Rachael Smith of Boonville, Kaytlyn Sisk of Westfield, Karra Reece of North Wilkesboro, Heather Pierce of Lawsonville, Crystal Hinson of Yadkinville, and Logan Lynch of Dobson. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Photo-5-NA-II_formatted.jpeg Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide II was class instructed by Pansy White, RN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Dec. 13. They are, front row, from left, Megan Gentry of Mount Airy, Summer Burton and Sierra Burton of East Bend, Jaritza Urquiza of Mount Airy, and Marbella Lucatero of Dobson; back row, Kristen Apple of Mount Airy, Rachael Smith of Boonville, Kaytlyn Sisk of Westfield, Karra Reece of North Wilkesboro, Heather Pierce of Lawsonville, Crystal Hinson of Yadkinville, and Logan Lynch of Dobson. Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101.01/04) class was instructed by Patty Brown, RN, BSN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Dec. 15. They are, front row, from left, Jodie Porter of Mount Airy, Alyssa Criner of Westfield, Chelsea Smith of Pilot Mountain, Stephanie Fowler of Pinnacle, Sydney Edwards and Carlee Smith of Mount Airy, Brenda Ordonez of Dobson, and Paige Simpson of Mount Airy; back row, Angelica Caro of Mount Airy, Olivia Gaskill of Pilot Mountain, Whitney Hunter and Katelyn Duncan of Mount Airy, Jessica McDonald of Jonesville, Mariah Largen of Elkin, Karlie White of Dobson, and Sarah Chaney of Ararat. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Photo-6-NAS-101.01.04-P.-Brown_formatted.jpeg Surry Community College’s Nursing Assistant I (NAS 101.01/04) class was instructed by Patty Brown, RN, BSN on Surry’s campus in Dobson. The class concluded on Dec. 15. They are, front row, from left, Jodie Porter of Mount Airy, Alyssa Criner of Westfield, Chelsea Smith of Pilot Mountain, Stephanie Fowler of Pinnacle, Sydney Edwards and Carlee Smith of Mount Airy, Brenda Ordonez of Dobson, and Paige Simpson of Mount Airy; back row, Angelica Caro of Mount Airy, Olivia Gaskill of Pilot Mountain, Whitney Hunter and Katelyn Duncan of Mount Airy, Jessica McDonald of Jonesville, Mariah Largen of Elkin, Karlie White of Dobson, and Sarah Chaney of Ararat. Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN at The Elkin Center. The class concluded on Dec. 10. They are, front row, from left, Lauren Padgett of Elkin, Haley Light of East Bend, Santana Mayes of Lowgap, Abbigail Ellis of Hamptonville, and Ariadna Benavides Mendez of Yadkinville; back row, Yvette Staes of Jonesville, Charlotte Wallis of Elkin, Emily Rich of Yadkinville, Kayla Kelly of Hamptonville, Malorie Dudley of Boonville, Stephanie Abdelhamid of North Wilkesboro, Carly Collins of Jonesville, Tesha Brewer of Wilkesboro, and Heather Durham of State Road. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Photo-3-Elkin-Day-2_formatted.jpg Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Michelle Roberts, RN at The Elkin Center. The class concluded on Dec. 10. They are, front row, from left, Lauren Padgett of Elkin, Haley Light of East Bend, Santana Mayes of Lowgap, Abbigail Ellis of Hamptonville, and Ariadna Benavides Mendez of Yadkinville; back row, Yvette Staes of Jonesville, Charlotte Wallis of Elkin, Emily Rich of Yadkinville, Kayla Kelly of Hamptonville, Malorie Dudley of Boonville, Stephanie Abdelhamid of North Wilkesboro, Carly Collins of Jonesville, Tesha Brewer of Wilkesboro, and Heather Durham of State Road. Submitted photo Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Pansy White, RN at The Pilot Center. The class concluded on Dec. 17. They are, front row, from left, Heather Lachappelle of Pilot Mountain, Tamara Lawson and Sydney Gwyn of Mount Airy; back row, Khloe Calhoun of Mount Airy, and Andrew Cave of Dobson. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Photo-4-Pansy-Pilot-2_formatted.jpg Surry Community College’s Nurse Aide I class was instructed by Pansy White, RN at The Pilot Center. The class concluded on Dec. 17. They are, front row, from left, Heather Lachappelle of Pilot Mountain, Tamara Lawson and Sydney Gwyn of Mount Airy; back row, Khloe Calhoun of Mount Airy, and Andrew Cave of Dobson. Submitted photo