Wilkes Community College names excellence award recipients

WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College has recognized the exceptional service of two employees: Lora Davis, recipient of the 2018 Excellence in Teaching Award, and Faye Handy, recipient of the 2018 Outstanding Staff Member of the Year Award. They received their awards during the college’s annual Faculty/Staff Christmas luncheon. Each received a $500 gift from the WCC Foundation for their contributions to the college.

The Excellence in Teaching Award is the college’s highest level of recognition for a faculty member.

Dr. Jeff Cox, WCC president, stated, “Lora Davis was nominated as a result of her devotion, leadership, professional attitude, and apparent desire for teaching. She is emblematic of what a community college instructor is about. Davis first came to WCC as an adjunct art instructor in August 2009 and joined WCC full-time in August 2013. She carries a varied teaching load, ranging from art and humanity courses to serving as the primary ACA instructor at the Ashe Campus. As part of her teaching, she has eagerly embraced new ideas to better serve her students, as she was the first instructor to use SKYPE to teach between campuses and was the instructor for the first Summer Bridge program at the Ashe Campus. In addition to her teaching, she is recognized by her students as an excellent advisor and works diligently to provide opportunities beyond the classroom. Most importantly, Davis fosters a love of learning among her students which is reflected in her evaluations where students call her classes “the best” and remark on how much they learn, and how she ‘genuinely cares about them’, all within a set of high ethical standards that are clearly defined and help prepare students for life after college.”

The Outstanding Staff Member of the Year Award is the highest level of recognition for a staff member. Cox stated, “Faye Handy, WCC senior administrative assistant College Readiness, was nominated for this honor because she embodies the term of ‘self-starter’. From the outset, she has applied her intelligence, initiative, common sense, and good humor to the numerous vital tasks of her job. Handy starts her day early to focus on tasks at hand that keep the division running smoothly and makes herself available to greet students and staff as they arrive. Her expertise has been instrumental in the department’s successful audits, monitors, and evaluations over the years. She was acknowledged for her role by federal monitors as one who kept impeccable records. This employee is actively involved in WCC activities as she participates in the calendar committee, the web committee, staff council, and the College and Career Readiness taskforce. She is defined as exceptional and an inspiration to all who know and work with her.”

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965

