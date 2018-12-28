Practical nursing students put skills to test helping with ‘wreck’ victims in moulage event

Submitted photo Surry Community College practical nursing students and paramedic students work a staged trauma or moulage event where they assist three victims. - Submitted photo Theatrical makeup is applied to SCC Instructional Assistant Candace Hawks’ forehead to create a head injury; she was a victim in the moulage event. The makeup work was done by Cosmetology student Kasse Wilson of Pilot Mountain. -

DOBSON — Practical Nursing students at Surry Community were in class on what felt like a normal Monday; then their instructors alerted them that an “accident” had happened in front of the Health Sciences Building on the Dobson campus.

The nursing students walked out of their classroom on a chilly morning to find a car had run up on a sidewalk. A wheelchair was strewn on the lawn. They hear the screams of a young woman standing on the sidewalk who has a grotesque forehead injury. She explains that something happened to her husband who was driving the car, and that the car had hit someone in a wheelchair. Her husband was now found unconscious lying out the doorway of the car. The students then see another female victim on the ground in front of the car; she has a bloody compound leg fracture.

The Practical Nursing students assessed the situation, called 9-1-1 and assisted the patients. The woman with a head injury was played by Candace Hawks, an Instructional Assistant at SCC, and the woman with the leg fracture was Karen Harvell, SCC Nurse Educator. The driver of the car was represented by a manikin.

SCC Nurse Educator Dena Shore organized the learning event with help from the SCC Cosmetology program’s students who did the theatrical makeup application to the victims.

“In the nursing program, we take special efforts to accommodate all types of learning styles; I feel that participating in a live simulation activity targeted all types of learners. Moulage and live simulation provides a real-life, hands-on scenario for the student to apply their skills and gain experience,” Shore said.

The Paramedics that came to the scene were actual SCC instructors — Vickie Ramey, SCC director of EMS Programs, and Kenneth Vaught, SCC coordinator Emergency Medical Program — and Paramedic students from SCC’s Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy who drove a college teaching ambulance to the wreck scene.

The Practical Nursing students have been studying trauma and emergency nursing care along with didactic training, case studies, and various other activities.

“The situation we created was that the driver of a vehicle had experienced a myocardial infarction (heart attack), became unconscious, and hit a pedestrian. A passenger was in the car who sustained a head injury,” Shore said. “The students had no idea that any situation was occurring. They were completing an activity in their classroom when I alerted them that there had been an ‘accident.’ They went outside, and had to complete skills like scene safety, notifying the emergency response system, and completing first aid skills, CPR and professional communication.”

The focus of the moulage event was critical thinking, and the students completed a debriefing where they were able to share their feelings about what went well and what could have gone better. Debriefing is meant to help students develop insights on what they can improve upon, especially in a true emergent situation, Shore explained.

“I cannot brag enough about my fellow educators here at Surry Community College. Vickie Ramey, director of EMS Programs, and Robin Minton, cosmetology lead instructor, were beyond helpful for this activity,” Shore said. “By utilizing each department’s specialty, we were able to have a cohesive, realistic simulation for all involved.”

Shore added, “As a new nurse educator, I was very grateful for the support of my colleagues as well: Dr. Yvonne Johnson, RN; Dr. Douglas Underwood, RN; Betsy Duncan, MSN, RN; Karen Harvell, MSN, RN; Lory Puckett, FNP-C, MSN, RN; Jade Tate, MSN, RN; and Candace Hawks. They were able to lend their years of experience to make this a truly memorable experience for the students. I hope to see this moulage activity expand further in the future to involve even more departments.”

The Practical students who participated in the event graduated in December 2018. SCC is accepting applications for several of its nursing programs including: Regionally Increasing Bachelor in Nursing (RIBN), Licensed Practical Nursing to Bachelor in Nursing (LPN-BSN), Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) and Licensed Practical Nursing to Associate Degree Nursing (LPN-ADN) that have an early application deadline of Feb. 15. Follow the Nursing program on Facebook @surrynursing or go to surry.edu for more information.

Surry Community College practical nursing students and paramedic students work a staged trauma or moulage event where they assist three victims. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Truama-Simulation-PRINT-23_formatted.jpg Surry Community College practical nursing students and paramedic students work a staged trauma or moulage event where they assist three victims. Submitted photo Theatrical makeup is applied to SCC Instructional Assistant Candace Hawks’ forehead to create a head injury; she was a victim in the moulage event. The makeup work was done by Cosmetology student Kasse Wilson of Pilot Mountain. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_Truama-Simulation-PRINT-5_formatted.jpg Theatrical makeup is applied to SCC Instructional Assistant Candace Hawks’ forehead to create a head injury; she was a victim in the moulage event. The makeup work was done by Cosmetology student Kasse Wilson of Pilot Mountain. Submitted photo