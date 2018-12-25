Four nabbed in county drug arrests

Greer - Minton - Hanks - Stanley - -

DOBSON — Four people were arrested earlier this month in two separate drug operations led by county authorities.

On Dec. 12, the Narcotics Division of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a covert surveillance and interdiction operation in the State Road community after receiving complaints from residents in the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Narcotics detectives conducted a vehicle stop that resulted in a seizure of about six grams of methamphetamine (street value of $600). Two individuals were arrested: William Aaron Greer, 27, of Crestbrooke Drive in Elkin, and Justin Matthew Minton, 31, of Traphill Union Road in Wilkes County.

Greer

Greer was charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver Schedule II meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug vehicle, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Greer was also served with an outstanding warrant for arrest on a charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Greer had just gotten released a week earlier (Dec. 4) after being in and out of prison for much of the past eight years.

His convictions started in 2010 with multiple counts of larceny as well as larceny of a vehicle, breaking and entering, shoplifting, injury to property and trespassing. According to the state, he initially received a suspended sentence for these crimes; however, a March 2011 conviction for felony larceny resulted in 10 months in prison and activated sentences for the prior crimes, adding more months per conviction to the stay.

On Sept. 22, 2014, he was released, and on Dec. 7 and Dec. 12 of that year he committed felony larceny, according to a conviction in July 2015 that put him back in prison until March 31 of this year.

On May 8 he was convicted of violating his parole and was put back in prison with a Nov. 19 release date. An added crime of interfering with an anklet bracelet tacked on two more weeks, making it Dec. 4 when he was released.

This time, the sheriff’s office stated, Greer obtained a $15,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry County District Court on Feb. 20.

Before that he has a Jan. 18 date for traffic charges of no car insurance and having a fictitious or altered registration/tag. On Jan. 31 he faces a count of misdemeanor larceny.

Minton

Minton was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule II meth. He obtained a $1,000 secured bond and also will be in court Jan. 23.

Minton’s first felony arrests occurred while he was still a minor, a month shy of his 18th birthday. A month after his 18th birthday in 2005 he was convicted of two counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He received a suspended sentence, probation and community service.

Two weeks later, Wilkes authorities said he broke into a vehicle and stole items. He was convicted of one felony count and one misdemeanor, but again got a suspended sentence.

The next month he was convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle and that triggered the earlier suspended sentences. He spent time off and on in prison over the next four years, but managed to get busted again for multiple counts of breaking into cars and stealing items.

In November 2011 he was committed two counts of larceny and breaking and entering into an ATM machine, according to convictions in 2013 and 2014.

In 2017 he was convicted of felony obtaining property by false pretense, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He went to prison Aug. 2, 2017, and was released Oct. 26 this year.

On Dec. 18, the narcotics detectives execute a search warrant at the address of 1123 Klondike Road, State Road. This was due to an ongoing investigation into illegal narcotics allegedly being sold and distributed out of this location, according to Sheriff Hiatt.

That investigation led to the seizure of meth and the arrest of residents James Bradley Hanks, 48, and Tiffany Monique Stanley, 36.

The Special Enforcement Team executed the search warrant for the detectives.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Mount Airy Police Department, and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation assisted with the search and seizure of the illegal controlled substance.

Hanks was charged with one count of possession of meth, one count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Hanks obtained a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Surry County District Court on Feb. 20.

Before that, Hanks has a Jan. 8 appearance to face a felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Sept. 6, Hanks plea-bargained for a conviction on three felony charges: two counts of possession with intent to sell a Schedule II drug and one count of possession of a Schedule II drug.

He received a suspended sentence and the county dropped charges of possession of cocaine and maintaining a drug dwelling as well as reducing the Schedule II charge from intent to manufacture/sell/deliver to just sell.

Stanley

Stanley was charged with one count of possession of meth, one count of possession of a Schedule IV drug, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Stanley obtained a $6,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court the same day.

She also has a Jan. 14 court appearance related to performing community service.

Between 2003-05, she was convicted of three counts of passing worthless checks and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hiatt said that this shows what can be accomplished when numerous agencies work together as a team. He wants the citizens of Surry County to know that his office is working with other agencies in and out of the county to eliminate the jurisdictional lines in an effort to make Surry County a safer place.

