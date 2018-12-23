Medical assisting students awarded scholarships

Submitted photo Surry Community College Medical Assistant students Chloe Gordy of Boonville and Britney Rodriguez of Mount Airy recently received Frankie Parsons Memorial Scholarships. -

DOBSON — Two Surry Community College Medical Assisting students were awarded Frankie Parsons Memorial Scholarships.

Chloe Gordy of Boonville and Britney Rodriguez of Mount Airy will be graduating with an Associate in Applied Science Medical Assisting degree in May 2019.

The Frankie Parsons Memorial Scholarship Fund was originally established in 2008 as a scholarship by the Surry County Chapter of the North Carolina Society of Medical Assistants. The scholarship was created to assist medical assisting students based on financial need. In order to be considered, the student must maintain at least a 3.0 grade-point average.

The scholarship was renamed the Frankie Parsons Memorial Scholarship Fund in memory of Frankie Parsons, a charter member of the Surry County Chapter of Medical Assistants. She was a dedicated member of the chapter, and a dedicated Certified Medical Assistant to her employer, Carlton D. Everhart, M.D. She touched many lives within the chapter and the North Carolina Society of Medical Assistants.

The Medical Assisting curriculum at Surry Community College prepares multi-skilled health care professionals qualified to perform administrative, clinical and laboratory procedures.

Course work includes instruction in scheduling appointments, coding and processing insurance accounts, billing, collections, computer operations; assisting with examinations/treatments, performing routine laboratory procedures, electrocardiography, supervised medication administration; and ethical/legal issues associated with patient care.

Graduates of a CAAHEP (Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs) medical assisting program may be eligible to sit for the American Association of Medical Assistants’ Certification Examination to become Certified Medical Assistants. Employment opportunities include physician offices, health maintenance organizations, health departments, and hospitals.

A goal of the Medical Assisting A.A.S. program is to prepare competent entry-level medical assistants in the cognitive, psychomotor, and affective learning domains.

For more information about the Medical Assisting program at Surry, contact Lead Instructor Carol Roberts at 336-386-3390 or robertscd@surry.edu. Follow the program on Facebook @SurryMedicalAssisting. The early admission deadline for Surry’s Medical Assisting program for fall 2019 enrollment is Feb. 15.

