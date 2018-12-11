Divers find body in Turner Mountain pond

The body of an elderly man was pulled from a pond near Turner Mountain Tuesday evening.

Emergency workers located a pickup submerged in a pond along Fireside Lane, off Old U.S. 601 between White Plains and Dobson. The man was discovered inside the cab.

John Shelton, Surry County emergency services director, said some folks were looking for a family member who had last been seen Monday night around 9:15 p.m. The man didn’t show up for work Tuesday morning, and his truck wasn’t around, so the family was worried what might have happened to him, especially considering road conditions.

Earlier Tuesday one of the relatives found tracks in the deep snow going away from the road down a steep incline toward a pond, Shelton said. County 911 received a call at 1:24 p.m. about the tracks.

Thanks to the heavy snow, it was obvious where the vehicle had gone, Shelton said. The tracks indicated that the vehicle really picked up speed going downhill, even jumping up out of the snow entirely when it went over a patch of rough terrain.

The gentleman appeared to be an older man, so it’s possible that there was a health emergency that caused him to be unable to control the vehicle, Shelton said. It will take an autopsy to gain insight on what happened.

Not only was it a cold day, but the water temperature was about 40 degrees, according to Shelton. Even with the rescue divers’ insulated suits, such extreme cold can cause muscle cramps and hypothermia.

There were three divers on site, he said. Two from emergency services and one from the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Steve Hiatt said his employee there was Deputy Toby Boyd.

Two divers would go in the water with the third on standby in case one of them got in trouble, said Shelton. The divers would come out for periods of rest and to get warm.

“It is a tough type rescue,” said Shelton, “but the job had to be done.”

Using a grid approach, the divers discovered the truck at the bottom of the pond, which was about 11 feet deep at the time.

Ultimate Towing and Chuck’s Towing were there to assist, said Shelton. It was dark by the time a large wrecker pulled the truck out around 5:25 p.m.

The county is not yet releasing the identity the man found in the truck as some family members were still to be contacted late Tuesday night.

While the outcome of the search and rescue was disappointing, Shelton was proud of the way that everyone involved in the effort came together and did their jobs well.

In addition to the EMS and sheriff’s office, he said the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department and Dobson Rescue Squad were there to be of assistance. And the N.C. Highway Patrol was investigating since the vehicle left a state road to go down the embankment.

Shelton said by the time he headed home late Tuesday, the divers had been warmed up and served a hot meal and appeared to be doing very well.

He added that the body would be taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center Wednesday morning for an autopsy.

The sheriff stated, “The investigation is still ongoing, but the incident doesn’t appear to have involved any type of foul play.”

Hiatt, too, commended the workers involved for battling the elements, saying he “appreciated the dedication and teamwork shown by EMS, fire, rescue squad and the sheriff’s office.”

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

