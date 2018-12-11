Chamber members hold Christmas gathering

Members of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce gather for the annual Christmas social at the Fairfield Inn Thursday night. The time is spent as a way to network with other business members in the community.

Members of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce gather for the annual Christmas social at the Fairfield Inn Thursday night. The time is spent as a way to network with other business members in the community.

https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/web1_social-1_formatted.jpg Members of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce gather for the annual Christmas social at the Fairfield Inn Thursday night. The time is spent as a way to network with other business members in the community. Wendy Byerly Wood | The Tribune

Members of the Yadkin Valley Chamber of Commerce gather for the annual Christmas social at the Fairfield Inn Thursday night. The time is spent as a way to network with other business members in the community.