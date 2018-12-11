Banjo legend an Elkin resident

Submitted photo The Dukes of Drive, including Elkin resident Terry Baucom, second from left, will perform at the Reeves Theater this weekend. - Submitted photo Cindy and Terry Baucom of Elkin -

As a 10-year-old, Terry Baucom loved hearing Earl Scruggs play the theme song for the Beverly Hillbillies television show. He decided to ask his parents for a banjo for Christmas in 1962, and he has been playing ever since.

Baucom took the route many artists did at that time — playing locally at small shows and competing in fiddlers conventions. He even spent one summer performing at Banner Elk’s “Land of Oz” and another as a strolling musician at Carowinds.

But right after high school graduation in 1970, he entered the music world full-time. He was hired by Charlie Moore and The Dixie Partners and his first two appearances as a professional musician found him on the stage of The Grand Ole Opry and The Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree in Nashville.

Over the years, he went on to help form some of the most groundbreaking bands in bluegrass music — Boone Creek (with Ricky Skaggs and Jerry Douglas), Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, IIIrd Tyme Out and more. Baucom has received more than a dozen awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and in 2015, was inducted to the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame. His distinctive style of banjo playing can be heard on some of bluegrass music’s most popular recordings.

In 2013, Baucom assembled his own band and started touring and recording with them — The Dukes of Drive. They have had numerous songs top the bluegrass charts, including “Fourth and Goal.” The success of that song got them an invitation to play the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival in Canton, Ohio, on the same bill with Kid Rock and Toby Keith.

E arlier this year, Baucom’s Dukes of Drive partnered with Explore Elkin so they could invite music fans to this area as they travel across the United States performing. Their new recording, “Catch Another Dream,” already is receiving a tremendous amount of airplay on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio and other outlets worldwide. The packaging for the release was designed by Natalie Eidson of Explore Elkin and truly captures the concept the band had in mind.

Baucom is married to syndicated radio host, Cindy Baucom of Knee-Deep In Bluegrass (a two-time IBMA Broadcaster of the Year), who many from this area know from her work at Merlefest since its inception and other large festivals where she serves as stage host. Cindy is also a musician and singer and joins the band onstage for a portion of their sets.

The Baucoms have called Elkin home for nearly 20 years. “We love it here,” said Cindy. “From our home on West Main Street, we often walk into the downtown area. Whether it’s a quick trip to the post office, some shopping or getting a bite to eat, we enjoy getting out to enjoy this area. And we especially love the support residents have for both the visual arts and performing arts here.”

The rest of the band is made up of Will Jones of Cana, Virginia, on guitar and vocals; Joey Lemons of King on mandolin and vocals; and Joe Hannabach from Winston-Salem on bass.

“I am really proud of these guys and the great job that they do,” said Terry Baucom. “On stage and off, they are all top-notch.”

After a memorable year of performances that included Merlefest, Dollywood and many more, Baucom’s Dukes of Drive will make their last appearance of 2018 on Saturday at 8 p.m. at the Reeves Theater in downtown Elkin.

Baucom said, “It will be great closing out the year here at home with our friends and neighbors in Elkin.”

Everyone attending the show will receive a holiday goodie bag, and an evening of hard-driving bluegrass. For tickets, visit reevestheater.com.

