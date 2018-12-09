Boles wins scholarship by attending SCC open house

Submitted photo Arona Boles of Elkin receives the $250 scholarship from the Surry Community College Foundation that she won by attending the college’s Business Technologies Open House in October. At the presentation are, from left, Shelia Martin, division chair for Business Technologies; Arona Boles, scholarship recipient; Dr. Dawn Worley, lead instructor for Accounting, Business Administration and Management Information Systems; and Tara Best, accounting instructor. -

DOBSON — Arona Boles of Elkin won a $250 scholarship after attending the Business Technologies Open House at Surry Community College in October. The scholarship was provided by the Surry Community College Foundation, and the open house participants were entered into a random drawing.

Boles plans to work toward a degree in business administration. She is excited about winning the scholarship, and she looks forward to beginning her educational journey at Surry Community College, she said.

The Business Technologies Division includes Business Administration, Accounting, Paralegal, Medical Office Administration, Office Administration, Management Information Systems, and Trucking Operations Management. Students are registering for spring classes. The deadline to register is Dec. 21. Go to surry.edu for more information.

The Business Technologies Division will hold another open house on March 5, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the V-Building on the Dobson campus where interested individuals can speak with instructors in their chosen area of study. Student Services and Financial Aid representatives will also be present to help with application to the college and for financial aid. Another $250 scholarship will be awarded at the spring open house.

