Fall art show and open house announced at Surry Community College

Submitted photo Surry Community College art student Brenda Hernandez of Mount Airy draws a botanical illustration. A variety of student artwork will be on display at the fall art show and open house on Nov. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. -

DOBSON — Surry Community College fall semester art students will present a fall art show and open house on Nov. 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. on the third floor of the J-Building, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson.

The art show will feature work from the current studio classes including 2D design, drawing, painting, ceramics, and digital photography. Attendees will also be able to tour the studio art classrooms to see additional student art and learn about the Associates in Fine Arts in Visual Arts degree. Art instructors Anna-Olivia Sisk and Richard Montgomery will be on hand to answer questions about the visual arts opportunities at Surry and how students can register for future art classes.

The Associate in Fine Arts degree in Visual Arts program at Surry Community College focuses heavily on the visual fine arts and is recommended for those who plan to continue their education at a senior institution. This program prepares transfer students to meet selective admission criteria for acceptance into a Bachelor of Fine Arts or Bachelor of Arts in Visual Arts at a senior college or university.

The course work in this program consists of Universal General Education Transfer Component courses (UGETC) in literature, humanities, social/behavioral sciences, mathematics and natural science. Students in this program are provided an opportunity to concentrate in a major area of fine art study that includes elective choices in drawing, painting, sculpture, ceramics and digital photography. Follow the Fine Arts program on Instagram @surryfinearts.

Students are registering for spring classes at Surry Community College. The deadline to register is Dec. 21. Go to surry.edu for more information.

For more information about the Fine Arts program, contact Lead Instructor Anna-Olivia Sisk at 336-368-3479 or siskao@surry.edu.

