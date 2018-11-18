Vulcan Materials awards $8,000 to Wilkes Community College

Submitted photo At a presentation of funding from Vulcan Materials to Wilkes Community College are, from left, Ronald Dollyhite, WCC chair Applied Career Technologies; Hardin Kennedy, WCC chair of Automotive; Mack Jones, WCC student; Jonathan Durham, WCC student; Christopher Owens, WCC student; Evan Phipps, WCC student; Jacob Wood, former WCC student, employed by Vulcan; William Holman, former WCC student, employed by Vulcan; Brian Parker, plant supervisor, Vulcan; James Bear, plant manager, Vulcan; and Dr. Jeff Cox, WCC president. -

WILKESBORO — Vulcan Materials recently awarded $8,000 to Wilkes Community College to use for student scholarships. These scholarships are awarded to incoming freshmen students enrolled in the Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology.

Vulcan Materials is a strong community partner by recognizing the unique opportunities they have to make a lasting difference in the communities they serve. With a strong emphasis on conservation and education, Vulcan is a long-term partner to thousands of organizations coast to coast. They offer resources to get things done — whether it be their staff’s time and talents, materials, or financial support.

As proponents of higher education, Vulcan provides scholarships to college students. In 2017, they awarded over 100 scholarships. Through their 25-year partnership with the national organization INROADS, they also offer internships to help prepare minority college students for corporate and community leadership.

Jonathan Mann, vice president of Human Resources at Vulcan Materials Company, said, “As a company, Vulcan Materials Company recognizes the value of skilled trades in meeting our business goals. We are working with schools across our footprint to strengthen the pipeline of talented and diverse mechanics, welders, electricians, and other skilled trade professionals. We believe these scholarships are an opportunity for those in the high schools in Wilkes County and the surrounding areas to choose a path that offers comprehensive training and development to build a foundation for a promising and successful career with Vulcan Materials Company.”

Vulcan’s Mideast Division is a leading producer of aggregates in North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The division operates more than 65 crushing and sales facilities and employs approximately 1200 people. Vulcan Materials Company, a member of the S&P index, is the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, a major producer of asphalt mix and concrete. For more information about Vulcan visit www.vulcanmaterials.com

For more information on scholarships or making a donation to the Wilkes Community College Foundation, contact Lee K. Cornett at 336-838-6185.

Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.

At a presentation of funding from Vulcan Materials to Wilkes Community College are, from left, Ronald Dollyhite, WCC chair Applied Career Technologies; Hardin Kennedy, WCC chair of Automotive; Mack Jones, WCC student; Jonathan Durham, WCC student; Christopher Owens, WCC student; Evan Phipps, WCC student; Jacob Wood, former WCC student, employed by Vulcan; William Holman, former WCC student, employed by Vulcan; Brian Parker, plant supervisor, Vulcan; James Bear, plant manager, Vulcan; and Dr. Jeff Cox, WCC president. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Vulvan-Check-Presentation_formatted.jpg At a presentation of funding from Vulcan Materials to Wilkes Community College are, from left, Ronald Dollyhite, WCC chair Applied Career Technologies; Hardin Kennedy, WCC chair of Automotive; Mack Jones, WCC student; Jonathan Durham, WCC student; Christopher Owens, WCC student; Evan Phipps, WCC student; Jacob Wood, former WCC student, employed by Vulcan; William Holman, former WCC student, employed by Vulcan; Brian Parker, plant supervisor, Vulcan; James Bear, plant manager, Vulcan; and Dr. Jeff Cox, WCC president. Submitted photo