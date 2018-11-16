Wilkes officers win tug-of-war

Submitted photo Law enforcement teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties compete in a tug-of-war to benefit Special Olympics. - Submitted photo Law enforcement teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties compete in a tug-of-war to benefit Special Olympics. - Submitted photo Law enforcement teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties compete in a tug-of-war to benefit Special Olympics. - Submitted photo The Wilkes Correctional Center team wins the tug-of-war benefiting Special Olympics. - -

NORTH WILKESBORO — On Nov. 3, employees of Wilkes Correctional Center hosted the inaugural Public Safety Tug of War Challenge. The Tug of War Challenge was held at the North Wilkesboro VFW Hall.

The event, a fundraiser for the North Carolina Special Olympics, pitted law enforcement agencies against each other in a fun-filled battle to determine which team was the strongest. Teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties turned out for this inaugural event.

The most entertaining battle of the day came in the semifinals as Alexander Correctional Institution battled the North Wilkesboro Police Department. The match went back and forth with North Wilkesboro coming inches from winning, but a fall by one of the team members undid their day and Alexander regained the momentum and earned a spot in the finals.

The event was won by the team from Wilkes Correctional Center as it defeated Alexander Correctional in the championship match to finish the day undefeated.

Event organizer, Thomas Boyd, wants to thank all the teams for coming out and the VFW Hall for the use of their field for the competition. Information about the 2019 Tug of War Challenge will be coming soon and Wilkes Correctional wants to challenge all area public safety agencies to come out, have fun, raise money for a worthy cause, and try to take the title of Tug of War Champions.

Wilkes Correctional Center is a North Carolina Department of Public Safety prison facility in North Wilkesboro. The staff at Wilkes Correctional also host the annual Campaign for Change 5K and are committed to making a positive difference in their communities through various fundraising initiatives which raise thousands of dollars each year for charitable organizations.

Law enforcement teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties compete in a tug-of-war to benefit Special Olympics. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_tug-7568_formatted.jpg Law enforcement teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties compete in a tug-of-war to benefit Special Olympics. Submitted photo Law enforcement teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties compete in a tug-of-war to benefit Special Olympics. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_tug-7570_formatted.jpg Law enforcement teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties compete in a tug-of-war to benefit Special Olympics. Submitted photo Law enforcement teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties compete in a tug-of-war to benefit Special Olympics. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_tug-7583_formatted.jpg Law enforcement teams from Wilkes and Alexander counties compete in a tug-of-war to benefit Special Olympics. Submitted photo The Wilkes Correctional Center team wins the tug-of-war benefiting Special Olympics. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_tug-7604_formatted.jpg The Wilkes Correctional Center team wins the tug-of-war benefiting Special Olympics. Submitted photo