Veterans honored at ceremony in Elkin park

Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Area veterans and supporters take part in an appreciation service during Veterans Day weekend in Elkin. - Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Wilkes Central High School JROTC presents the colors at the veterans appreciation service at Elkin Park on Saturday. -

A small crowd braved a sunny but cold morning in Elkin Municipal Park to show their support for veterans on Saturday. The service began with a group singing of “America the Beautiful.”

Students from East Wilkes also performed the national anthem.

Guest speaker for the ceremony was the Rev. John Attaway.

Attaway noted that Nov. 11 marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

He thanked attendees for coming out to the service to “honor our men and women in uniform serving in our armed forces in our nation, past and present.”

He said Veterans Day is a time to give thanks to service men and women as well as a time to reflect on the past and look to the future.

“We must not fail to acknowledge the debt we owe to those men and women who because they so cherished peace chose to live as warriors,” Attaway said. “Thank a vet for their service and pray for them and their families.

“For more than 242 years our armed forces have provided a bulwark against our enemies, in that time our world has changed and our military has changed with it, but the valor and dignity and the courage of men and women in uniform remains the same,” he said.

During Saturday’s veterans ceremony, Casey Johnson performed two musical numbers, “Praise God and Country” and “God Bless the USA.”

Also taking part, presenting the flag, were JROTC students from Wilkes Central High School.

The event concluded with Mayor Sam Bishop ringing the bell 11 times in remembrance of the ending of World War I.

Kitsey Burns Harrison may be reached at 336-518-3049 or on Twitter and Instagram @RippleReporterK.

Area veterans and supporters take part in an appreciation service during Veterans Day weekend in Elkin. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_20181110_150738805_iOS_formatted.jpg Area veterans and supporters take part in an appreciation service during Veterans Day weekend in Elkin. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple Wilkes Central High School JROTC presents the colors at the veterans appreciation service at Elkin Park on Saturday. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_20181110_151113873_iOS_formatted.jpg Wilkes Central High School JROTC presents the colors at the veterans appreciation service at Elkin Park on Saturday. Kitsey Burns Harrison | Yadkin Ripple