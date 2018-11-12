Jonesville hotel rebranded as Quality Inn

Anita Darnell, general manager of Quality Inn in Jonesville, a property of Riverview Holdings, is joined by employees, community members and Mayor Gene Pardue, as she cuts the ribbon to celebrate the hotel’s rebranding and recent Gold Award, the first for the location. Prior to the rebranding, the lodging facility was a Comfort Inn. The Jonesville location has 30 employees.

