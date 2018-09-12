Nominations sought for Surry sports hall

Submitted photo With the induction of each new class into the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor, their names are enshrined on this monument in Fisher River Park at Dobson. -

DOBSON — Play is now under way by Surry County high schools in fall sports such as football, soccer and volleyball, but county athletes and teams of the past are the focus of one effort locally.

Nominations are being accepted for the 2018 class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor.

“It honors the legacy of sports in Surry County and immortalizes it, basically,” said Chrystal Whitt of the Surry County Parks and Recreation Department in Dobson.

It is taking nominations along with the Elkin Recreation and Parks Department, Armfield Civic and Recreation Center in Pilot Mountain and Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Sept. 17.

The recognition program is dedicated to preserving the history of sports in Surry County. Its purpose is to identify and perpetuate the noteworthy athletic tradition of the county by honoring and memorializing individuals, teams, corporations, companies and/or organizations that have made outstanding contributions to that tradition.

Athletes, teams or organizations can be considered in two ways:

• Hall of Fame nominations recognize individuals for outstanding achievements in the field of athletics as a player, coach or administrator.

• Ring of Honor nominations highlight individuals, teams, corporations/companies or organizations that have made a significant impact on sports through contributions in the field of athletics.

Those selected for induction will be honored during a ceremony on Nov. 3 at Surry Community College, and their names unveiled on a Hall of Fame monument in Fisher River Park at Dobson.

“We’ve been doing this since 2006,” Whitt said of the recognition program. So far, there have been 82 inductees into the Hall of Fame and 34 for the Ring of Honor.

And despite that number, Whitt believes there are many others in the annals of local sports history yet to be included.

“The legacy of sports in this county is just very long and rich, it’s not even close to being tapped out,” she said. “The well is very deep.”

Nomination forms can be downloaded on the Surry County Parks and Recreation website at http://www.co.surry.nc.us/departments/(k_through_z)/park_and_recreation/index.php, and also may be obtained by calling Surry County Parks and Recreation or contacting a member of the Hall of Fame Committee.

It includes Donald Davis, Dave Diamont, Tony Duncan, Ronnie Eaton, Lin Hamilton, Rodney King, John Lawson, Darren Lewis, Adam McComb, Scott Reynolds, Tony Searcy, Robert Smith, Eddie Wilmoth and Jim Wilmoth.

More details about the criteria for nominations and the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame are available from county Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White at 336-401-8235.

Hall of Fame

Those previously tapped for the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame include:

• 2006 — John Charles, Barry Hall, Jerry Hemmings, Jerry Hollingsworth, Ron King, Rex Mitchell, Wallace Shelton, Kevin Strickland.

• 2007 — Charles D. Atkins, Delmer D. Atkins, Tom Childress, Richard Grissom, Charles Moir, Sam Moir, Tony Searcy, Terry Strickland.

• 2008 — Angela H. Mayfield, Benny Moss, Bobby Atkins, Fred Folger Jr., Jerry Steele, John Hamilton, John Yokley.

• 2009 — Jack Childress, Todd Greenwood, Wayne Motsinger, Natalie Nester, Richard Patterson, Bobby Timmons.

• 2010 — James Edwin Holleman, Sara White McMillen, Judy Vaughn Johnson, Mike Cooke, Billy Cox, Benjamin F. Callahan III, Larry McCann, James (Jimmy) Hiatt.

• 2011 — James Brim, Dennis France, Jeff Hayes, Derrick Ray Hill, Randy Dale Joyce, Amber Watson Reid, Jim Wilmoth, Bernie Young.

• 2012 — John B. Anderson, Ed Callaway, Donald G. Davis, Sr., Blois “Bud” Grissom, Richard Hauser, F.A. Martin, Ben L. Norman, Kelly Jack Swift.

• 2013 — John Charles Jr., Mike Chatham, Gordon H. Jones, James Daniel Lynch, Jarret D. Martin, Robert E. “Doc” Wall.

• 2014 — Alfred “Chubby” Dean, Deane W. Hall, Tina Lane Heafner, Melanie Bledsoe Hudspeth, Robert Lynn Smith.

• 2015 — William A. Hawks, Faye Danley Hudson, Tony R. Martin, M. Tyler Sanborn, Brent Steelman, Linda S. Steelman.

• 2016 — Brenda Wall Bledsoe, Steven J. Caudill, David H. Diamont, Tony D. George, Vickie Hardy, Will Holthouser.

• 2017 — Johnny Coble, Rebel Good, Neal A. Joyner, Michael Richardson, Frank “Shine” White, Keith C. Whitman.

Ring Of Honor

Past inductees for this category are:

• 2006 —1963 East Surry High School football team, Tom York, Ronald Johnson, 1989 North Surry High School basketball team.

• 2007 — Gary York, 1946-1950 Mount Airy Graniteers, 1967 North Surry High School basketball team, Floyd Rees.

• 2008 — Dr. Skip Whitman, Eddie Wilmoth, Barney Hall, 2003 East Surry Little League Senior Softball World Series champs.

• 2009 — Charles Earnest, Terry Pruett.

• 2010 — Ronald Boyles, 1965 Surry Central High School football team, 1964 East Surry High School basketball team.

• 2011 — Fred Patterson, 1967 Elkin High School football team, Chatham Blanketeers.

• 2012 — 2002 Mount Airy High School boys basketball team, Robert H. Moody, Al Peavy, Keri W. Campbell, Christie Sanders.

• 2013 — 1934 Dobson High School basketball team, 2003 Elkin High School football team.

• 2014 — 1935 Dobson High School basketball team.

• 2015 — 1933 Dobson High School basketball team, Roy A. Vernon.

• 2016 — 2001 East Surry High School girls basketball team, David J. Beal.

• 2017 — Wayne Edmonds, Jimmy W. Miller.

