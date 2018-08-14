Statutory rape charges reported during Jonesville town meeting

JONESVILLE — Several Jonesville police officers were recognized with promotions during Monday’s meeting of the town council. Jonesville Police Chief Dane Mastin had high praise for his officers and told the board and citizens present at the meeting of their hard work and accomplishments. Officer Jonathan Lyon was promoted to corporal. Officer Israel Moran was promoted to detective.

Mastin also recognized Marcus Willborn, the newest officer who has joined the Jonesville Police force. During the meeting, Mastin gave a report on arrests and other incidents from June and July. Mastin noted a case involving multiple burglaries and car thefts in the area as well as surrounding areas which was solved with help from Jonesville officers. Arrested on multiple charges in Yadkin, Surry and Wilkes counties were Jonathan Michael Kennedy, 38, of Dobson, and Timothy Charles Stanley, 42, of Jonesville.

Tabatha Luffman Schafer, 35, of Jonesville, also was arrested recently on charges of statutory rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Mastin said Schafer allegedly served alcohol to four minors and after an altercation with the teens she attempted to run over them with her vehicle. She allegedly had sex with one of the teens.

Town Clerk and Finance Director Wendy Thompson and Barbara Jones, tax collector, were both recognized during the meeting for completing courses and certifications in their respective fields.

Michael Pardue, town manager of Jonesville, gave a detailed presentation to the board on a variety of ongoing projects in the town. He noted that upkeep on abandoned properties has been an issue during the summer months. He said they were receiving calls daily about properties with overgrown lawns. In some cases, Pardue said locating the landowners to have them take care of the overgrown grass had been a problem, but they were working to locate owners.

Pardue added that updates of the town ordinances will begin soon.

The town will be applying for several grants in the amounts of $2 million and $150,000 to fund water and infrastructure projects. Pardue asked and received the board’s approval to apply for an additional $15,000 grant.

Arlington Fire Chief Kevin Macemore gave a report to the board. He noted that recent inspections from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Insurance Commission will result in a better rating in the rural area and will help homeowners obtain a lower insurance rate.

A local minister, Elisa Bryant, addressed the board on Monday regarding the issue of drug addition recovery. She shared some of her personal story of battling addiction for 18 years. Bryant noted that addiction is a hot topic of conversation currently, but that recovery is possible and something to be celebrated. She asked the board to support an upcoming program slated for Sept. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lila Swaim Park which will offer resources for those who are in recovery. She also asked that they proclaim September as National Recovery Month. The board approved a motion to do so.

A community meeting regarding the Jonesville Greenway is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the trailhead at the end of Plaza Road.

The next meeting of the Jonesville Town Council will be Sept. 10.

