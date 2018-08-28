East Wilkes volleyball falls in home opener

RONDA — It was a short three-set match for the East Wilkes Cardinals and the Forbush Falcons on Monday night. The Falcons came out strong in the first set and never looked back as they took a 3-0 sweep over the Cardinals. The match saw Forbush win 25-14 in the first set, 25-18 in the second set and 25-14 in the third set.

“Not our best, definitely not our best at all,” said East Wilkes volleyball player Aubrey Wallis on how the team played. “We tend to give up and not trust each other. We just didn’t work together and communicate. It’s like we go into the game thinking we’re not going to win so we just give up.”

The Falcons were able to earn several kills in the first set to go on a 13-point scoring run. Parkley Hennings, Camryn Doub and Nikita Sizemore all put down strong kills from the front line. Hennings and Doub also came up with two blocks a piece for the Falcons. Before the scoring run was stopped, Sommer Gray was able to knock down three aces to give Forbush a 13-0 lead over East Wilkes.

The Cardinals were able to stop the Falcons from scoring its 14th point with a block by Aubri Smithey and Aubrey Wallis. East Wilkes was able to get its first point on the board, but the rally didn’t last long as Hennings had a kill off of a block for a Forbush point.

“Communication has got to get better, and I think I say this every year, but it has to get better,” said East Wilkes head coach Kassandra Money. “Reading each other and the other side of the court. It’s something we tend to practice all of the time, but right now we are not implementing it into the games. I’m hoping that starts clicking here soon.”

The set continued on in Forbush’s favor, but East Wilkes was able to knock down a few points in the set. Brooke Ward had a push for an East Wilkes point, then Wallis had an ace. The Cardinals kept chipping away as Corey Spicer put down a kill for a 21-10 game. East Wilkes was able to put a few more points on the board as Wallis put down a kill in the middle to make the score 21-12. Forbush was able to score the final two points it needed to take a 25-14 win and a 1-0 lead.

The second set saw East Wilkes stick with the Falcons for the majority of the game. Things started off with a Wallis kill which tied the game 1-1. The Cardinals were able to take their first lead of the night as Monica Shaver tipped the ball into an empty space to give East Wilkes a 2-1 lead. From there, East Wilkes put down two more points before Forbush put down its second. Shaver had a kill then Brooke Ward had an ace to give East Wilkes a 4-1 lead.

Forbush was able to take the momentum back from the Cardinals as the Falcons went on a rally. Cathryn Prim and Ansley Reid both put down points for Forbush during the rally. The Falcons were able to put down several kills and blocks to take a 17-12 lead over the Cardinals.

East Wilkes was able to make a comeback late in the set, as Smithey had a kill in the middle and Kaybree Martin killed the ball to bring East Wilkes within three points. East Wilkes was able to come within one point of the Falcons as the red and black put together scrappy play and turned up its tempo. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, Forbush was able to hang on to the lead and pull away before taking a 25-18 win and a 2-0 lead.

As Forbush won the second set, the Falcons carried over their momentum to the third set of the night. Forbush put down an early rally, taking a 5-0 lead over East Wilkes. East Wilkes was able to capitalize off a few Forbush mistakes to make the score 4-2, but the Falcons once again went on a scoring run.

While it looked like Forbush would keep up its rally on the next play, Wallis was able to hustle and come up with a tremendous dig to make the score 8-3. The set continued on in Forbush’s favor. Colby Crater put down three hard kills while Hennings also put down kills all around the court. Doub had a block in the middle which gave Forbush a 19-8 lead.

On the next two, Hennings had a tip to make the score 21-9. The final few plays went both ways as Forbush had two kills and an ace, then East Wilkes had an ace. The final point came off of a missed serve by the Cardinals, and the Falcons were able to take a 25-14 win to take the match 3-0.

“I feel like Wallis played really well for us all the way around today. She really wanted it and I feel like some of us on the court didn’t want it as bad as others did and that is how the score reflected,” said Money. “Once we can all get behind each other and become more supportive we will get better. We have a really good team full of talent, it is just not coming together all at the same time right now.”

With the loss, East Wilkes moves to 0-3 overall. The Cardinals host North Stokes on Tuesday and North Wilkes on Thursday. Results were not available by press deadline.

Forbush moves to 5-1 overall and will travel to Carver on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Falcons will host West Rowan. Results were not available by press deadline.

Aubrey Wallis goes up for a kill for the Lady Cardinals on Monday night.