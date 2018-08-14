Elkin volleyball falls to Mount Airy in opening game

On Monday night, the Lady Elks volleyball team kicked off its season with a home game against Mount Airy. The match was tightly contested through four sets, as Mount Airy won the first set 25-22, Elkin won the second set 25-12, Mount Airy won the third set 25-22 and the fourth set 25-20. The Lady Bears were able to hang on in the final set to take a 3-1 win over Elkin.

As the first set began, Elkin was able to take the first point as Kathryn Jennings received a perfect set from Catie Beth Brown to the outside. Jennings was able to get off the ground and slam the ball down for a 1-0 Elkin lead. From there, the set was back and forth with Mount Airy earning kills and Elkin putting up blocks.

The Bears were able to take the lead late in the set, but Elkin came back strong to tie the game. Caroline Cason was able to put down a huge hit from the middle to tie the set 15-15. Mount Airy was able to take the lead once again off of a kill, but Cason tied the set again as she went up for a block on the outside for a 17-17 score. Mount Airy was able to take the lead back and hang on for the final few plays to take a 25-22 win.

The second set saw Elkin take the momentum and never look back. Kathryn Jennings tipped the ball for a 4-1 lead, then Audrey Jennings was able to put down an ace to give Elkin a 5-1 lead. Elkin kept up the pressure with kills by Cason and Laken Edwards. On the back row, Chloe Osborne was able to come up with several successful digs. At the end of the second set, Elkin had tied the match 1-1 with a 25-12 win.

The final two sets were once again a back-and-forth affair. Elkin persevered to make a comeback, but the Lady Bears held on to take a win in the third set and the fourth set.

Elkin’s next game will be at Bishop McGuinness on Thursday night.

Caroline Cason goes up for a kill for the Lady Elks on Monday night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_DSC_0822.jpg Caroline Cason goes up for a kill for the Lady Elks on Monday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune