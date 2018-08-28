East Wilkes tennis earn wins

RONDA — The East Wilkes Caridnals tennis team earned two wins over the past week. East Wilkes took an 8-1 win over West Wilkes, then a 9-0 win over North Wilkes. With the wins, the Cardinals move to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference. Results from both matches are as follows.

East Wilkes 8 – West Wilkes 1

Singles

#1 Leah Nance (EW) d. Amanda Eddins 4-6, 6-1, 10-8

#2 Lauren Rakes (EW) d. Erin Shelton 6-3, 6-2

#3 Katie Stokes (EW) d. Elizabeth Minton 6-1, 3-6, 10-8

#4 Jordan Schubart (EW) d. Amber Souther 6-4, 6-2

#5 Kaleigh Couch (EW) d. Makenzie Shell 6-7, 6-3, 10-4

#6 Samantha Carter (EW) d. Britney Nichols 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

#1 Nance/Schubart (EW) d. Eddins/Souther 8-3

#2 Rakes/Stokes (EW) d. Shelton/Minton 8-3

#3 Shell/Nichols (WW) d. Carter/Tristen Blevins (EW) 8-4

East Wilkes 9 – North Wilkes 0

#1 Leah Nance (EW) d. Laney Miles 6-1, 6-0

#2 Lauren Rakes(EW) d. Madison Goforth 7-5, 6-4

#3 Katie Stokes (EW) d. Rebekah Wilson 6-3, 6-2

#4 Jordan Schubart (EW) d. Cali Johnson 6-0, 6-0

#5 Kaleigh Couch (EW) d. Allie Billings 6-0, 6-0

#6 Brianna Martin (EW) d. Calen Mahan 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#1 Nance/Stokes (EW) d. Miles/Goforth 8-0

#2 Rakes/Schubart (EW) d. Wilson/Johnson 8-1

#3 Samantha Carter/Tristen Blevins (EW) d. Billings/Sunny Johnson 8-1