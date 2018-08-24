Elkin tennis earn wins

The Elkin women’s tennis team has had a successful opening week of the season. The Lady Elks earned two wins on the court last week, with victories over Starmount and Ashe County. With the two wins, Elkin now holds a record of 2-2 for the 2018 season. Results for both matches are as listed.

Elkin 9 – Starmount 0

Singles

1. Stephanie Kelly E def Hailey Gomez, S, 6-2, 6-1

2. Brittany Collins E de Lela Stringer S, 7-5, 6-0

3. Emma Henstock E def Rhi Patterson S, 6-1, 6-2

4. Kenley Wells E def Caroline Wood S. 6-2, 6-0

5. Katie Kellam E def Anna Serrano S, 6-0, 6-0

6. Alexandra Kakauras E def Lily Perez S, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Collins/Hentock E def Gomez/Stringer S, 8-1

2. Kelly/Kakauras E def Patterson/Wood, S. 8-2

3. Wells/Kellam E def Serrano/Perea S, 8-2

Elkin 6 – Ashe County 3

Singles

1. Brittant Collins E def Ashley Dollar A, 6-1,2-6, 10-4

2. Stephanie Kelly E def Molly Rupard A, 6-2, 7-5

3. Emma Henstock E def Sabrina Brooks A, 6-1, 6-1

4. Kenley Wells E def Molly Greer A, 6-2, 6-1

5. Elizabeth Wallace A def Katie Kellam E, 6-0, 5-7, 10-3

6. Alexandra Kakouras E def Sarah Carley A, 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1. Dollar/Rupard A def Collinsi/Henstock E, 5-8

2. Kelly/Kakouras E def Brooks/Greer A, 8-2

3. Wallace/Carley A def Larklyn Nelson/Avery Sheets E, 8-6