MVAC Tournament and Western Regional tennis results

It was a busy past few weeks for the tennis athletes from Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount. First on the agenda was the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament, which was held at Elkin. After the tournament, the Western Regionals were held as local athletes competed for a chance to make it to the NCHSAA state championships.

MVAC Tournament

In the conference tournament, Elkin and East Wilkes had the top showing as both schools came away with championships in the 1A division. In the singles matches, Elkin’s Ryan Macy put down an impressive performance to earn the championship. Macy ends his MVAC run with a four-year undefeated record.

In the 1A doubles matches, East Wilkes’ Nick Woolridge and Easton Wagoner came away with the win after a hard-fought match against Elkin’s Silas Cooley and Patrick Soos.

1A Singles

Singles Semifinals:

Ryan Macy (Elkin) defeated Ty Cleary (East Wilkes) 6-0, 6-0.

Holt Jackson (Elkin) defeated Dylan Ward (East Wilkes) 6-7, 6-2, 6-1

Singles Finals:

Ryan Macy defeated Holt Jackson 6-0, 6-0

1A Doubles

Semifinals:

Nick Woolridge/Easton Wagoner (East Wilkes) defeated Jordan Anderson/Dillon Casstevens (Starmount) 6-2, 6-2

Silas Coley/Patrick Soos (Elkin) defeated Josiah Sparks/Logan Sparks (East Wilkes) 6-7, 6-0, 6-2

Finals:

Nick Woolridge/Easton Wagoner defeated Silas Coley/Patrick Soos 0-6, 6-2, 6-1

1A Regional Results

In the Western 1A Regionals, Jackson and Macy both competed in the tournament. Jackson fell in the first round, while Macy advanced with a win. Macy made it to the finals of the 1A singles, where he fell to Max Vicario from Pine Lake Prep. With his placing, Macy will advance to state individuals’ championship.

Singles – First Round

Max Vicario (Pine Lake Prep) def. Cody Snyder (Albemarle) 6-0, 6-0

Jimmy Sherrill (Lincoln Charter) def. Dawson Hunt (North Stanly) 6-3, 6-3

Israel Ramirez (North Moore) def. Holt Jackson (Elkin) 6-0, 6-2

Jackson Pitcher (Thomas Jefferson Academy) def. Henry Monts (Polk County) 6-0, 6-2

Sam McDonald (Bishop McGuinness) def. Hans Roemer (North Rowan) 7-5, 6-1

Emory Bray (Mount. Airy) def. Anthony Dotson (Pine Lake Prep) 6-3, 6-4

Duncan McSwain (South Stanly) def. Scott Noftsger (Lincoln Charter) 7-6 (0), 7-5

Ryan Macy (Elkin) def. Nathan Gremore (Queen’s Grant) 6-0, 6-0

Second Round

Vicario def. Sherrill 6-0, 6-0

Pitcher def. Ramirez 6-2, 7-6 (3)

Bray def. McDonald 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2

Macy def. McSwain 6-0, 6-1

Semi-Finals

Vicario def. Pitcher 6-0, 6-0

Macy def. Bray 6-0, 6-2

3/4 Consolation

Bray def. Pitcher 6-0, 6-1

Championship

Vicario def. Macy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

Doubles – First Round

Parker Powell/Jackson Law (Lincoln Charter) def. Ye Wang/Dustin Billingsley (North Stanly) 6-0, 6-0

Kevin Agner/Lee Boone (Gray Stone Day) def. Charlie Trammell/Andrew Zarsadias (Pine Lake Prep) 7-5, 4-6, 6-3

Henry Kirby/Jimmy Dasher (Bishop McGuinness) def. Max Sanders/Jesse Mullinix (West Montgomery) 6-0, 6-0

Gavin Shatz/Jack Bradford (Community School of Davidson) def. Nick Wooldredge/Easton Wagoner (East Wilkes) 6-4, 7-5

Grant Swicegood/Cutter Law (Lincoln Charter) def. Silas Coley/Patrick Soos (Elkin) 7-6 (6), 6-3

Davis Cohen/Hunter Hollister (Pine Lake Prep) def. Daniel Friday/Josiah Greene (Highland Tech) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

Harrison Morris/Hunter Eaton (Mount Airy) def. Levi Oliver/Kong Tous Moua (North Stanly) 6-3, 6-2

Henry Heider/Ryan Heider (Polk County) def. Cristian Hernandez/Nicholas Goodnight (Gray Stone Day) 6-4, 6-0

Second Round

Powell/ Law def. Agner/Boone 6-0, 6-0

Kirby/Dasher def. Shatz/Bradford 6-1, 6-2

Cohen/Hollister def. Swicegood/Law 6-1, 6-4

Heider/Heider def. Morris/Eaton 6-3, 6-1

Semi-Finals

Powell/Law def. Kirby/Dasher 6-1, 6-2

Heider/Heider def. Cohen/Hollister 4-6, 6-1, 6-4

3/4 Consolation

Cohen/Hollister def. Kirby/Dasher 2-6, 7-5, 6-3

Championship

Powell/Law def. Heider/Heider 4-6, 6-2, 7-5

Elkin's Ryan Macy, left, earned the 1A Singles championship over Elkin's Holt Jackson, right. Silas Cooley and Patrick Soos placed second in the 1A Doubles championship. Nick Woolridge and Easton Wagoner took the win in the 1A Doubles championship.