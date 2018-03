East Wilkes tennis earn wins

RONDA — The East Wilkes men’s tennis team is off to a 2-0 start for the 2018 season. Last week, the Cardinals took wins over Starmount and Wilkes Central.

With the wins, East Wilkes’ record is 2-0 overall, and 2-0 in the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference.

East Wilkes 8 – Starmount 1

Singles

#1 Nick Wooldredge (EW) d. Jordan Anderson 6-1, 6-3

#2 Dillion Casstevens (S) d. Josiah Sparks 6-1, 7-5

#3 Easton Wagoner (EW) d. Lucas Zamora 2-6, 6-4, (10-8)

#4 Abram Sparks (EW) d. Adam Houston 6-1, 6-2

#5 Ty Cleary (EW) d. David Meyer 6-0, 6-2

#6 Andrew Walker (EW) d. Nathan Wagoner 7-5, 7-6

Doubles

#1 J. Sparks/Wagoner (EW) d. Anderson/Casstevens 9-8

#2 Wooldredge/Cleary (EW) d. Zamora/Houston 8-3

#3 A. Sparks/Walker (EW) d. Meyer/Wagoner 8-3

East Wilkes 9 – Wilkes Central 0

Singles

#1 Nick Wooldredge (EW) d. Nick Johnson 6-0, 6-0

#2 Josiah Sparks (EW) d. Jonathan Hernandez 6-0, 6-1

#3 Easton Wagoner (EW) d. Abel Sullivan 6-2, 6-0

#4 Abram Sparks (EW) d. Jack Shepherd 6-0, 6-1

#5 Ty Cleary (EW) d. Shivam Borad 6-0, 6-0

#6 Andrew Walker (EW) d. Tate Johnson 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

#1 J. Sparks/Wagoner (EW) d. N. Johnson/Hernandez 8-5

#2 Wooldredge/Cleary (EW) d. Sullivan/T. Johnson 8-0

#3 Chandler Whitaker/Dylan Ward (EW) d. Borad/Austin Barker 8-0