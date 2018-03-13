Elkin tennis starts 2018 season with a win

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks tennis team started its season last week with a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match against West Wilkes. Elkin was able to come out on top to take a 9-0 win.
Following the win in Elkin, the Buckin’ Elks travelled to Millers Creek to take on the Blackhawks once again. Elkin was able to take another 9-0 win in the MVAC to move to 2-0.
West Wilkes at Elkin
Singles
1. Ryan Macy Elkin defeated Owen Miller, West Wilkes, 6-0, 6-0
2. Silas Coley Elkin def Noah McCree, WW, 6-0, 6-0
3. Hold Jackson E def John Shepard, WW, 6–0 6-0
4. Patrick Soos E def Caleb Holquin WW, 6-0, 6-2
5. Joe Gallion E def Quentin Parsons WW, 6-1, 6-0
6. Anthony Parrott E def Evan Hamby WW, 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
1. Macy/Soos E def Miller/McCree WW 8-0
2. Coley/Jose Zuinga E def Shepard/Holquin WW 8-1
3. Jackson/Parrott E def Parsons/Hamby WW, 8-2
Elkin at West Wilkes
Singles
1. Ryan Macy, Elkin def Own Miller, West Wilkes, 6-0, 6-0
2, Patrick Soos, E def Noah Mc Cree, WW, 6-0, 6-0
3. Silas Coley, E def John Shepard WW, 6-0, 6-0
4. Joe Gallion E def Caleb Holquin, WW, 6-1, 6-0
5. Hold Jackson, E def Quentin Parsons, WW, 6-0, 6-0
6. Anthony Parrott, E def, Evan Hamby, WW,6 –1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Macy/Coley, E def Miller/McCree, WW, 8-0
2. Soos/Gallion, E def Shepard/Holquin, WW, 8-0
3. Jackson/Parrott, E def Parsons/Hamby, WW, 8-0