Elkin tennis starts 2018 season with a win

The Elkin Buckin’ Elks tennis team started its season on Monday night with a Mountain Valley Athletic Conference match against West Wilkes. Elkin was able to come out on top to take a 9-0 win.

Elkin moves to 1-0 overall, and 1-0 in the MVAC. Elkin’s next match is Thursday in Millers Creek against West Wilkes.

Singles

1. Ryan Macy Elkin defeated Owen Miller, West Wilkes, 6-0, 6-0

2. Silas Coley Elkin def Noah McCree, WW, 6-0, 6-0

3. Hold Jackson E def John Shepard, WW, 6–0 6-0

4. Patrick Soos E def Caleb Holquin WW, 6-0, 6-2

5. Joe Gallion E def Quentin Parsons WW, 6-1, 6-0

6. Anthony Parrott E def Evan Hamby WW, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles

1. Macy/Soos E def Miller/McCree WW 8-0

2. Coley/Jose Zuinga E def Shepard/Holquin WW 8-1

3. Jackson/Parrott E def Parsons/Hamby WW, 8-2