Rule the pool

PILOT MOUNTAIN — At least one half of Monday’s swimming quad-meet held some suspense. But where the East Surry women were concerned, it was business as usual at the Armfield Civic Center.

The Lady Cardinals hosted Elkin, Starmount and Surry Central for a non-conference meet and romped to an easy win, outscoring the Lady Golden Eagles 138-79, with the Elks in third at 34 points.

The men’s half of the meet went right down to the wire between Elkin and Central, with the Elks holding on for an 89-82 victory. East Surry came in third with 53. Starmount entered only a handful of swimmers in the meet and didn’t post a team score in either portion.

The Central men closed the gap in the final two meets, finishing 2-4-5 in the 100 breaststroke behind Abbott Nixon, Brandon Isaacs and David Olchowoj and then winning the 400 freestyle relay to end the meet, but Elkin prevailed with the help of Brady Shugart, who won the 100 breast where the Eagles had three place-winners. Earlier in the meet, Shugart had also won the 50 free, and also helped Elkin win two of the relay events.

The East women were dominant from the start. The meet opened with the 200 medley relay, where the Lady Cardinals’ foursome of Sydney Beck, Gracie Pruitt, Hadly Tucker and Abby Bruce won in 2:02.10, beating second-place Elkin by more than 11 seconds. Hadly Tucker and Julie Hicks then led an East Surry 1-2 in the 200 freestyle. By the time the meet was over, East Surry had won every event on the female side of things.

The Lady Cardinals then claimed wins in the 200 individual medley, where Pruitt and Carly Bullington finished 1-2; the 50 free, where Avery Tucker beat Central’s Sara Collins by a half-second; the 100 butterfly, where Beck beat the Lady Eagles’ Sarah Southard; and in the 100 free, where Hadly and Avery Tucker went 1-2 ahead of Collins. By the midway point of the meet, it was already obvious this was East’s night.

Meanwhile, the Buckin’ Elks set the tone in the men’s half of the meet, where they took the opening 200 medley relay decisively, beating Central’s team of Carter Jones, Nixon, Nolan Poindexter and Isaacs by more than 23 seconds. Elkin made it two-for-two in events when Cameron Burleson won the 200 free over East Surry’s Jacob Gates, with the Eagles’ Jones in third.

The third men’s event went to the home team. Senior Nolan Gilliam kicked his way to victory in the 200 IM by a whopping 39 seconds, although Central’s Nixon had nothing to be ashamed of in finishing second as a freshman.

In the 50 free, Elkin’s Shugart battled to the wire with teammate Jack Zamadia before winning by a tenth of a second. Gilliam followed with his second victory, beating Burleson in the 100 butterfly with Abraham Mendez of Central in third.

Zamadia put his name in the win column in the 100 free, where he beat teammate Carson Baker by .38 second. Two young East Surry swimmers, sophomore Lee Knight and freshman Timothy Reams, finished third and fourth, as they had in the 50 free.

At this point came the longest event of the meet, the 500 freestyle, where the swimmers must do 20 laps in the pool. The ladies went first, and East Surry’s Hicks became the latest Lady Cardinal winner, blowing through the laps in a time of 5:48.23 that well outdistanced Elkin’s Katie Siddon and Central’s Southard.

Poindexter claimed the win for Surry Central in the men’s portion of the 500 free, the only Eagle to win an event on the night.

Even after the grueling swim, Hicks still had plenty left in the tank, and she was back in the pool for the very next women’s event, the 200 free relay. Swimming the first leg ahead of teammates Pruitt, Beck and Avery Tucker, the Lady Cards beat Central’s Southard, Joanna Arroyo, Hannah Mitchell and Collins by more than 12 seconds.

The men’s 200 free relay saw Elkin defeat Central, with East Surry in third. Jones, Nixon, Isaacs and Poindexter were in the pool for the Eagles, while Knight, Connor Lake, Gates and Gilliam swam for the Cards, just a half-second behind the Central team.

In the 100 back, East’s Beck beat teammate Bruce by three seconds, and Central’s Arroyo was third. For the men, Elkin’s Carson Baker and Adam Chu went 1-2, with Jones in third for the Eagles.

The final individual event of the meet was the 100 breaststroke. Pruitt and Carly Bullington made it a 1-2 for the ladies in red, with Elkin’s Emma Wells in third place. The men’s half saw Shugart overcome the three Central winners entered along with Gates, who was third for the Cardinals.

The women’s 400 free relay saw East Surry finish as it had begun, but with three different swimmers. Hicks, Bruce, Hadly Tucker and Avery Tucker teamed up to beat Surry Central’s Mitchell, Katelyn Crabb, Audrey Poindexter and Gracie Brindle.

Starmount didn’t compete in any of the relays, but had some individual competitors. Lesley Benton finished seventh in the women’s 50 and 100 free. Other swimmers for the Lady Rams included Hannah Johnson and Ashley Taylor, while Mason Swain and Jacob Craver swam for the Starmount men.

East women, Elkin men claim victory in quad-meet

