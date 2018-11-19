MA dives right in

Cory Smith | The News Martin Cooke finished the men’s 100 backstroke with a time of 1:30.06 for the Granite Bears. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Jessica Sawyers won the 100 breaststroke for the Bears with a time of 1:19.99. - Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy senior Gilleyn Bunting embarks on the first 500 freestyle race of the 2018-2019 season. -

While the boys of fall are still competing on Friday nights, the Granite Bears’ swim team is diving into the winter sports season.

Mount Airy stepped to the pool for the first time in the 2018-2019 season in Monday’s meet against Bishop McGuinness. The Villains spoiled the Bears’ debut with wins in both the men’s and women’s team competition.

The first event of the season saw the women compete in the 200 medley relay. Bishop started out the night with a close win, finishing less than three seconds faster than Mount Airy’s team of Abigail Gilley, Jessica Sawyers, Oshyn Bryant, and Gilleyn Bunting.

The Bishop men followed in the steps of their female teammates with a win in the 200 medley relay. The Villains’ Thomas Hamlet, Ethan Chase, Dylan McGuire, and Garrett Prince took the crown with a time of 1:48.15. Mount Airy’s only team of Martin Cooke, Brock Heck, Darius Walker, and Hunter Eaton finished fourth in the race with a time of 2:18.80.

Bishop’s Katie Herzberger won the 200 freestyle by besting Bryant by nearly four seconds, followed by Sawyers and then Sara Kirkman. Hamlet won the men’s version of the race that featured three Villain swimmers.

The Villains continued to battle their teammates in both the men’s and women’s 200 IM. It wasn’t until the women’s 50 free that Mount Airy got back into the mix.

The 50 free saw the first photo finish of the meet. The top six racers were separated by just 1.08 seconds. Bishop took the first five spots, with Bridget Barr leading the pack at 29.86. Barr was followed by Sarah Cotell at 29.91, Emma Bourgeois at 30.20, Megan Bourgeois at 30.57, and Taylor Waters at 30.79. Mount Airy’s Bunting was just outside the top-five at 30.94.

Heck notched the first win of the night for the Mount Airy men in the 50 free. Heck bested Price by .16 seconds with a 25.27 finish.

Mount Airy didn’t have representatives in either of the 100 fly races, but returned to action in the 100 free. Herzberger ran away from the competition with a 1:01.62 finish. Catherine Sawyers was the Granite Bears’ fastest competitor in the race with a 1:14:88 performance. Will Cox was the only man from Mount Airy to compete in the 100 free, finishing third with a 1:00.04 time.

Bryant earned the Bear women’s first win of the night in the 500 free. Bryant, who completed the race at 6:15.20, was followed by teammate Bunting at 6:44.10 and Bishop’s Sunita Agarwala at 6:47.92.

Juan Montoya decimated the competition in the men’s 500 free with a time of 6:25.20, nearly two minutes faster than the second-place finisher.

Another relay finished with a near too-close-to-call situation for second and third place. Bishop took first place in the 200 free relay with a 2:06.19 time and second with a 2:08.71 time. Mount Airy’s Jessica Sawyers, Meredith Marion, Anna Kate Tucker, and Catherine Sawyers finished .04 second behind for third place.

The men’s 200 relay was also close, but not nearly as competitive as the women’s. The Villains’ Michael Herzberger, Matthew Agarwala, Isaac Kohl, and Collin Bighinatti bested Mount Airy’s Cox, Eaton, Cooke, and Heck by less than seven seconds.

Bishop took both 100 backstroke races, with Bishop’s Hamlet taking the men’s race by nearly 17 seconds.

Jessica Sawyers put Mount Airy back on the podium with a win in the 100 breaststroke. Sawyers’ time of 1:19.99 was seven seconds faster than the second place finisher, Katie Bergerlin of Bishop. Heck made it back-to-back for the Granite Bears with a 1:13.83 time in the men’s portion of the 100 breaststroke.

The women’s final event of the evening saw Bishop’s team of Katie Herzberger, Barr, Megan Bourgeois, and Sunita Agarwala take the win at 4:25.63. Mount Airy’s Bunting, Abigail Gilley, Catherine Sawyers, and Bryant finished second in the race at 4:44.97.

The Bishop men followed suit with a win in their 400 freestyle relay. Prince, Hamlet, McGuire, and Chase finished at 3:38.18 and were awarded victory due to a Mount Airy disqualification.

The final tallies had Bishop taking the women’s competition 101-45 and the men’s competition 112-32.

Martin Cooke finished the men’s 100 backstroke with a time of 1:30.06 for the Granite Bears. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0358.jpg Martin Cooke finished the men’s 100 backstroke with a time of 1:30.06 for the Granite Bears. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Jessica Sawyers won the 100 breaststroke for the Bears with a time of 1:19.99. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0363.jpg Mount Airy’s Jessica Sawyers won the 100 breaststroke for the Bears with a time of 1:19.99. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy senior Gilleyn Bunting embarks on the first 500 freestyle race of the 2018-2019 season. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_0323.jpg Mount Airy senior Gilleyn Bunting embarks on the first 500 freestyle race of the 2018-2019 season. Cory Smith | The News

Bears open the season vs. Bishop

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith