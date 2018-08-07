MVAC names All Conference golf players

The Mountain Valley Athletic Conference named All Conference and Honorable Mention for the 2018 men’s golf season. The 2018 Conference Champion was Starmount, who also had the Player of the Year, Chris Fillingame, and the Coach of the Year, Stephen Brown.

2018 Champion is Starmount; Player of the Year is Quinton Metz (Wilkes Central) and Chris Fillingame (Starmount); and Coach of the Year is Stephen Brown (Starmount).

All Conference

Payton Brown (Starmount)

Beau Burgess (Elkin)

Garrett Dawson (Wilkes Central)

Chris Fillingame (Starmount)

Noah Hill (Elkin)

Dalton Jessup (North Wilkes)

Andrew Johnson (West Wilkes)

Quinton Metz (Wilkes Central)

Jais Norman (East Wilkes)

Connor Rutherford (Alleghany)

Ryan Sturgill (Alleghany)

Byson Vestal (Starmount)

Honorable Mention

Corey Carter (Ashe)

Micah Caudill (East Wilkes)

Hayden Foster (Starmount)

Huston Hall (East Wilkes)

Grayson Murray (West Wilkes)

Caleb Scott (Ashe)