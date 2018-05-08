1A Midwest Golf Regional results

The 1A Midwest Golf Regional Championship took place at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin. The course was par 72 and had a yardage of 6,476.

Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all had individual qualifiers for the state championship. Noah Hill (Elkin), Jais Norman (East Wilkes) and Chris Fillingame (Starmount) all qualified for the state championship.

The State Championship took place on Monday and Tuesday at Firefox Resort. After round one of play, Fillingame was tied for fifth, Hill was tied for 22nd and Norman was tied for 59th. Final results were not available by press deadline.

Team results for Regionals:

Community School of Davidson 305

Lincoln Charter 321

Pine Lake Prep 323

East Surry 326

East Wilkes 340

Starmount 350

Mount Airy 372

South Stanly 376

Individual results:

Christian Jarrell CSO Davidson 73

Chase Cheatjam Lincoln Charter 73

Landon Barnes East Surry 75

Carter Cook CSO Davidson 75

William Crook Lincoln Charter 75

Noah Hill Elkin 77

Dawson Thornton Pine Lake 77

Alex Williams CSO Davidson 78

Jais Norman East Wilkes 78

Cole Vahey CSO Davidson 79

Chris Fillingame Starmount 79

Kevin Burris S. Stanly 79

Parker Mizelle Pine Lake 81

Brantly Howerton Pine Lake 81

Jason Moore E. Surry 81

Will Felts E. Surry 81

Nick Smith Union Academy 82

Beau Burgess Elkin 82

Brendan Coale CSO Davidson 83

Seth Bibey South Stokes 83

Micah Caudill East Wilkes 84

Justin Guilford Pine Lake 84

Sam Nester Mount Airy 86

Mason Bain Pine Lake 86

Byron Avason Lincoln Charter 86

Jacob Houser Lincoln Charter 87

Jonah Tincher Mountain Charter 87

Justus Moorefield South Stokes 88

Ryan Sturgill Alleghany 88

Zeke Bruner East Surry 89

Peyton Brown Starmount 90

Byron Hopkins East Wilkes 90

Hayden Foster Starmount 90

Noah Maness Gray Stone Day 91

Brysen Vestal Starmount 91

Connor Rutherford Alleghany 92

Sam Gresham South Stanly 92

Cameron Prince Gray Stone Day 93

Huston Hall East Wilkes 93

Aiden Dimacus Lincoln Charter 94

Nabyant Wagner Mount Airy 95

Troy Mease Starmount 95

Zach Hall Mount Airy 95

Drew Tilley Mount Airy 96

Gant Derrick Mountain Charter 98

Daniel Lisk South Stanly 101

Austin Pardue East Surry 103

Robert Ivey South Stanly 104

Spencer Everhart North Rowan 106

Macon Dennis South Stanly 113

Jonathan Broome Mountain Charter 120

Brock Heck Mount Airy 122