1A Midwest Golf Regional results

The 1A Midwest Golf Regional Championship took place at Cedarbrook Country Club in Elkin. The course was par 72 and had a yardage of 6,476.
Elkin, East Wilkes and Starmount all had individual qualifiers for the state championship. Noah Hill (Elkin), Jais Norman (East Wilkes) and Chris Fillingame (Starmount) all qualified for the state championship.
The State Championship took place on Monday and Tuesday at Firefox Resort. After round one of play, Fillingame was tied for fifth, Hill was tied for 22nd and Norman was tied for 59th. Final results were not available by press deadline.
Team results for Regionals:
Community School of Davidson 305
Lincoln Charter 321
Pine Lake Prep 323
East Surry 326
East Wilkes 340
Starmount 350
Mount Airy 372
South Stanly 376
Individual results:
Christian Jarrell CSO Davidson 73
Chase Cheatjam Lincoln Charter 73
Landon Barnes East Surry 75
Carter Cook CSO Davidson 75
William Crook Lincoln Charter 75
Noah Hill Elkin 77
Dawson Thornton Pine Lake 77
Alex Williams CSO Davidson 78
Jais Norman East Wilkes 78
Cole Vahey CSO Davidson 79
Chris Fillingame Starmount 79
Kevin Burris S. Stanly 79
Parker Mizelle Pine Lake 81
Brantly Howerton Pine Lake 81
Jason Moore E. Surry 81
Will Felts E. Surry 81
Nick Smith Union Academy 82
Beau Burgess Elkin 82
Brendan Coale CSO Davidson 83
Seth Bibey South Stokes 83
Micah Caudill East Wilkes 84
Justin Guilford Pine Lake 84
Sam Nester Mount Airy 86
Mason Bain Pine Lake 86
Byron Avason Lincoln Charter 86
Jacob Houser Lincoln Charter 87
Jonah Tincher Mountain Charter 87
Justus Moorefield South Stokes 88
Ryan Sturgill Alleghany 88
Zeke Bruner East Surry 89
Peyton Brown Starmount 90
Byron Hopkins East Wilkes 90
Hayden Foster Starmount 90
Noah Maness Gray Stone Day 91
Brysen Vestal Starmount 91
Connor Rutherford Alleghany 92
Sam Gresham South Stanly 92
Cameron Prince Gray Stone Day 93
Huston Hall East Wilkes 93
Aiden Dimacus Lincoln Charter 94
Nabyant Wagner Mount Airy 95
Troy Mease Starmount 95
Zach Hall Mount Airy 95
Drew Tilley Mount Airy 96
Gant Derrick Mountain Charter 98
Daniel Lisk South Stanly 101
Austin Pardue East Surry 103
Robert Ivey South Stanly 104
Spencer Everhart North Rowan 106
Macon Dennis South Stanly 113
Jonathan Broome Mountain Charter 120
Brock Heck Mount Airy 122