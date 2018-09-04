Speedy Mount Airy runs past Elks

John Cate | The Tribune All Elkin’s sideline can do is watch as Donavon Greene gets ready to haul in what became a 74-yard touchdown pass for a 15-0 Mount Airy lead early in the second quarter. - John Cate | The Tribune Elkin defender Luke Belia (33) puts the brakes on Mount Airy ball-carrier Jaedon Hill during Friday night’s game. - John Cate | The Tribune Elkin quarterback Ty Townsend scored both of the Buckin’ Elks’ touchdowns in their loss to Mount Airy last week. -

MOUNT AIRY — It’s a little-known fact that bears, while perceived as slow and clumsy, can move at speeds of up to 35 mph. Unfortunately for Elkin, what applies to bears in the wild also applies to the Granite Bears of Mount Airy High School.

The Buckin’ Elks’ attempt to pull off a second Granite City upset in as many weeks went down in a blaze of Mount Airy speed, as the explosive Bears scored four touchdowns on plays of 61 or more yards en route to a 42-13 victory over Elkin on Friday night.

Elkin, which stunned North Surry 21-17 last week to reach 2-0 for the first time in nine years, hung in with the state’s fourth-ranked 1A team for much of the first quarter, stopping Mount Airy (3-0) on downs during its first series and then forcing a punt on the Bears’ second drive. The Elks weren’t moving the ball either, but things seemed in hand until they turned the ball over on their 7-yard line late in the opening period. This led to a seven-yard touchdown run by Mount Airy quarterback Holden Poindexter with 2:47 left in the first quarter.

Elkin tried to respond to the score, and things looked good initially.

Elks quarterback Ty Townsend had been shaken up on the previous series, but recovered in time to take the field again, and immediately hit Luke Belia for a 15-yard gain to the Elkin 43. Unfortunately, the Bears’ Eric Olvera blew up a running play and forced Elkin into long yardage, and the Elks had to punt as the second quarter got under way.

“Elkin has been able to move the ball pretty well, and grind it, run the clock and just ball-control people,” said Mount Airy coach J.K. Adkins. “Our defense did a phenomenal job of stopping them and getting touches in the first half, and we were able to maximize those touches.”

It started right after the Elkin punt. Poindexter threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Donavon Greene just 20 seconds into the second quarter, and the Bears led 15-0.

The Elks continued to struggle offensively for the rest of the first half, while the speedy Bears kept finding the end zone. Mount Airy went up 22-0 on a 61-yard strike from Poindexter to Greg Greene with 8:09 left in the second. Elkin was backed up deep in its own territory after fumbling the ensuing kickoff and had to punt. Mount Airy capitalized with a 65-yard strike to Kaulin Smith at the 5:49 mark of the quarter.

The Bears drove 70 yards in 2:29 just before intermission, using catches by both Greenes and a roughing-the-passer penalty on Elkin to set up a short TD run by Jaedon Hill 20 seconds before the break. Mount Airy led 35-0 at halftime.

Donavon Greene, who will play for Wake Forest next season, returned the second-half kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown.

The rest of the game was played with a running clock, but that didn’t stop the Elks from competing. Elkin drove 65 yards for a touchdown on its next series, with several of the Bears’ defensive starters still on the field. Townsend did most of it himself, making a 17-yard run on fourth down to the Bears’ 31, then making a 12-yard scamper to convert a third-and-10. On the next third down, he ran 10 yards for a touchdown, and Elkin got on the board with 4:46 left in the third, down 42-7.

Townsend had another big play for the visitors midway through the fourth quarter, running 48 yards for a touchdown with 5:23 left in the contest to produce the final score.

The Bears will travel to Eden Morehead (2-1) next week, while Elkin takes the week off before hosting South Stokes on Sept. 14.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

