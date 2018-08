Elkin 2018-2019 fall sports schedules released

Elkin High School released its 2018-2019 fall sports schedules. Teams are set to get things started this week with home and away games.

Football:

Aug. 17 – Surry Central at Elkin

Aug. 24 – Elkin at North Surry

Aug. 31 – Elkin at Mount Airy

Sept. 14 – South Stokes at Elkin

Sept. 21 – Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 28 – Elkin at Ashe County

Oct. 5 – Wilkes Central at Elkin

Oct. 12 – North Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 19 – Elkin at West Wilkes

Oct. 26 – Elkin at East Wilkes

Nov. 2 – Alleghany at Elkin

Nov. 9 – Round 1

Nov. 16 – Round 2

Nov. 23 – Round 3

Nov. 30 – Regionals

Dec. 8 – State Championships

Volleyball:

Aug. 27 – Bishop McGuinness at Elkin

Aug. 30 – Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 4 – Elkin at Ashe County

Sept. 6 – Wilkes Central at Elkin

Sept. 11 – North Wilkes at Elkin

Sept. 13 – Elkin at West Wilkes

Sept. 18 – Elkin at East Wilkes

Sept. 20 – Elkin at Alleghany

Sept. 25 – Elkin at Starmount

Sept. 27 – Ashe County at Elkin

Oct. 2 – Elkin at Wilkes Central

Oct. 4 – Elkin at North Wilkes

Oct. 9 – West Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 10 – Elkin at Mount Airy

Oct. 11 – East Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 16 – Elkin at Alleghany

Oct. 20 – Round 1

Oct. 23 – Round 2

Oct. 25 – Round 3

Oct. 27 – Round 4

Oct. 30 – Regionals

Nov. 3 – State Championship

Soccer:

Aug. 15 – Elkin at East Surry

Aug. 16 – Mount Airy at Elkin

Aug. 21 – MCA at Elkin

Aug. 27 – East Surry at Elkin

Aug. 29 – Elkin at MCA

Sept. 5 – Elkin at Forbush

Sept. 7 – Elkin at North Surry

Sept. 10 – Starmount at Elkin

Sept. 12 – Elkin at Ashe County

Sept. 17 – Elkin at Wilkes Central

Sept. 19 – North Wilkes at Elkin

Sept. 20 – North Surry at Elkin

Sept. 24 – Elkin at West Wilkes

Sept. 26 – Elkin at East Wilkes

Oct. 1 – Alleghany at Elkin

Oct. 3 – Elkin at Starmount

Oct. 8 – Ashe County at Elkin

Oct. 10 – Elkin at Wilkes Central

Oct. 15 – Elkin at North Wilkes

Oct. 17 – West Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 18 – Elkin at Mount Airy

Oct. 22 – East Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 24 – Elkin at Alleghany

Oct. 31 – Round 1

Nov. 3 – Round 2

Nov. 7 – Round 3

Nov. 10 – Round 4

Nov. 13 – Regionals

Nov. 17 – State Championship

Tennis:

Aug. 14 – Bishop McGuinness at Elkin

Aug. 16 – Elkin at East Surry

Aug. 20 – Starmount at Elkin

Aug. 22 – Elkin at Ashe County

Aug. 27 – East Surry at Elkin

Aug. 28 – Wilkes Central at Elkin

Aug. 30 – North Wilkes at Elkin

Sept. 4 – Elkin at West Wilkes

Sept. 6 – Elkin at East Wilkes

Sept. 10 – South Stokes at Elkin

Sept. 11 – Alleghany at Elkin

Sept. 13 – Elkin at Starmount

Sept. 18 – Ashe County at Elkin

Sept. 20 – Elkin at Wilkes Central

Sept. 25 – Elkin at North Wilkes

Sept. 27 – West Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 2 – East Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 4 – Elkin at Alleghany

Oct. 9 – MVAC Tournament at Elkin

Oct. 17 – Round 1 (Dual Team)

Oct. 19 – Regionals for Individuals

Oct. 20 – Regionals for Individuals

Oct. 23 – Round 2 (Dual Team)

Oct. 26 – State Championship for Individuals

Oct. 27 – State Championship for Individuals

Oct. 29 – Round 3 (Dual Team)

Oct. 31 – Regionals (Dual Team)

Nov. 3 – State Championship (Dual Team)