East Wilkes fall schedules announced

RONDA — East Wilkes will kick off its 2018-2019 fall sports season this week with several home and away games. Schedules are listed below, they are subject to change.
Football:
Aug. 17 – East Surry at East Wilkes
Aug. 24 – Surry Central at East Wilkes
Aug. 31 – East Wilkes at Forbush
Sept. 7 – East Wilkes at Walkertown
Sept. 21 – North Wilkes at East Wilkes
Sept. 28 – East Wilkes at West Wilkes
Oct. 5 – Starmount at East Wilkes
Oct. 12 – East Wilkes at Alleghany
Oct. 19 – Ashe County at East Wilkes
Oct. 26 – Elkin at East Wilkes
Nov. 2 – East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Volleyball:
Aug. 15 – East Wilkes at Bishop
Aug. 20 – East Wilkes at South Stokes
Aug. 23 – East Wilkes at North Stokes
Aug. 27 – Forbush at East Wilkes
Aug. 28 – North Stokes at East Wilkes
Aug. 30 – North Wilkes at East Wilkes
Sept. 4 – East Wilkes at West Wilkes
Sept. 6 – Starmount at East Wilkes
Sept. 10 – South Stokes at East Wilkes
Sept. 11 – East Wilkes at Alleghany
Sept. 13 – Ashe County at East Wilkes
Sept. 18 – Elkin at East Wilkes
Sept. 20 – East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Sept. 25 – East Wilkes at North Wilkes
Sept. 27 – West Wilkes at East Wilkes
Oct. 2 – East Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 4 – Alleghany at East Wilkes
Oct. 9 – East Wilkes at Ashe County
Oct. 11 – East Wilkes at Elkin
Oct. 16 – Wilkes Central at East Wilkes
Soccer:
Aug. 15 – Surry Central at East Wilkes
Aug. 20 – East Wilkes at East Surry
Aug. 22 – TJCA at East Wilkes
Aug. 27 – East Wilkes at North Surry
Aug. 29 – East Wilkes at Bunker Hill
Aug 30 – Walkertown at East Wilkes
Sept. 5 – North Surry at East Wilkes
Sept. 10 – North Wilkes at East Wilkes
Sept. 12 – East Wilkes at West Wilkes
Sept. 13 – East Surry at East Wilkes
Sept. 17 – Starmount at East Wilkes
Sept. 19 – East Wilkes at Alleghany
Sept. 24 – Ashe County at East Wilkes
Sept. 26 – Elkin at East Wilkes
Oct. 1 – East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Oct. 3 – East Wilkes at North Wilkes
Oct. 8 – West Wilkes at East Wilkes
Oct. 10 – East Wilkes at Starmount
Oct. 15 – Alleghany at East Wilkes
Oct. 17 – East Wilkes at Ashe County
Oct. 22 – East Wilkes at Elkin
Oct. 24 – Wilkes Central at East Wilkes
Tennis:
Aug. 16 – East Wilkes at North Stokes
Aug. 20 – Bishop at East Wilkes
Aug. 23 – East Wilkes at West Wilkes
Aug. 27 – East Wilkes at North Wilkes
Aug. 28 – Starmount at East Wilkes
Aug. 30 – East Wilkes at Alleghany
Sept. 4 – Ashe County at East Wilkes
Sept. 6 – Elkin at East Wilkes
Sept. 11 – East Wilkes at Wilkes Central
Sept. 13 – North Wilkes at East Wilkes
Sept. 17 – North Stokes at East Wilkes
Sept. 18 – West Wilkes at East Wilkes
Sept. 20 – East Wilkes at Starmount
Sept. 25 – Alleghany at East Wilkes
Sept. 27 – East Wilkes at Ashe County
Oct. 2 – East Wilkes at Elkin
Oct. 4 – Wilkes Central at East Wilkes
Oct. 9 – MVAC Tournament at Elkin
Cross Country:
Aug. 30 – 5K at Yadkin Park
Sept. 4 – Fisher River Invitational at Fisher River Park
Sept. 12 – Pre-Conference at Wilkes Central
Sept. 19 – East Wilkes, North Wilkes and Wilkes Central at West Wilkes
Sept. 26 – East Wilkes, Ashe and West Wilkes at Elkin
Oct. 3 – Alleghany, Starmount and East Wilkes at West Wilkes
Oct. 10 – Ashe, Elkin and North Wilkes at East Wilkes
Oct. 17 – Conference Meet at Wilkes Central
Oct. 27 – 1A Regional
Nov. 3 – 1A State Meet at Ivey Redmon Park