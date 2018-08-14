East Wilkes fall schedules announced

RONDA — East Wilkes will kick off its 2018-2019 fall sports season this week with several home and away games. Schedules are listed below, they are subject to change.

Football:

Aug. 17 – East Surry at East Wilkes

Aug. 24 – Surry Central at East Wilkes

Aug. 31 – East Wilkes at Forbush

Sept. 7 – East Wilkes at Walkertown

Sept. 21 – North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Sept. 28 – East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Oct. 5 – Starmount at East Wilkes

Oct. 12 – East Wilkes at Alleghany

Oct. 19 – Ashe County at East Wilkes

Oct. 26 – Elkin at East Wilkes

Nov. 2 – East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Volleyball:

Aug. 15 – East Wilkes at Bishop

Aug. 20 – East Wilkes at South Stokes

Aug. 23 – East Wilkes at North Stokes

Aug. 27 – Forbush at East Wilkes

Aug. 28 – North Stokes at East Wilkes

Aug. 30 – North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Sept. 4 – East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Sept. 6 – Starmount at East Wilkes

Sept. 10 – South Stokes at East Wilkes

Sept. 11 – East Wilkes at Alleghany

Sept. 13 – Ashe County at East Wilkes

Sept. 18 – Elkin at East Wilkes

Sept. 20 – East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Sept. 25 – East Wilkes at North Wilkes

Sept. 27 – West Wilkes at East Wilkes

Oct. 2 – East Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 4 – Alleghany at East Wilkes

Oct. 9 – East Wilkes at Ashe County

Oct. 11 – East Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 16 – Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

Soccer:

Aug. 15 – Surry Central at East Wilkes

Aug. 20 – East Wilkes at East Surry

Aug. 22 – TJCA at East Wilkes

Aug. 27 – East Wilkes at North Surry

Aug. 29 – East Wilkes at Bunker Hill

Aug 30 – Walkertown at East Wilkes

Sept. 5 – North Surry at East Wilkes

Sept. 10 – North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Sept. 12 – East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Sept. 13 – East Surry at East Wilkes

Sept. 17 – Starmount at East Wilkes

Sept. 19 – East Wilkes at Alleghany

Sept. 24 – Ashe County at East Wilkes

Sept. 26 – Elkin at East Wilkes

Oct. 1 – East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Oct. 3 – East Wilkes at North Wilkes

Oct. 8 – West Wilkes at East Wilkes

Oct. 10 – East Wilkes at Starmount

Oct. 15 – Alleghany at East Wilkes

Oct. 17 – East Wilkes at Ashe County

Oct. 22 – East Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 24 – Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

Tennis:

Aug. 16 – East Wilkes at North Stokes

Aug. 20 – Bishop at East Wilkes

Aug. 23 – East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Aug. 27 – East Wilkes at North Wilkes

Aug. 28 – Starmount at East Wilkes

Aug. 30 – East Wilkes at Alleghany

Sept. 4 – Ashe County at East Wilkes

Sept. 6 – Elkin at East Wilkes

Sept. 11 – East Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Sept. 13 – North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Sept. 17 – North Stokes at East Wilkes

Sept. 18 – West Wilkes at East Wilkes

Sept. 20 – East Wilkes at Starmount

Sept. 25 – Alleghany at East Wilkes

Sept. 27 – East Wilkes at Ashe County

Oct. 2 – East Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 4 – Wilkes Central at East Wilkes

Oct. 9 – MVAC Tournament at Elkin

Cross Country:

Aug. 30 – 5K at Yadkin Park

Sept. 4 – Fisher River Invitational at Fisher River Park

Sept. 12 – Pre-Conference at Wilkes Central

Sept. 19 – East Wilkes, North Wilkes and Wilkes Central at West Wilkes

Sept. 26 – East Wilkes, Ashe and West Wilkes at Elkin

Oct. 3 – Alleghany, Starmount and East Wilkes at West Wilkes

Oct. 10 – Ashe, Elkin and North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Oct. 17 – Conference Meet at Wilkes Central

Oct. 27 – 1A Regional

Nov. 3 – 1A State Meet at Ivey Redmon Park