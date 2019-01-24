Double Trouble

Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Micah Felts (20) fires a 3-pointer in Thursday’s 52-26 win over Elkin. - Cory Smith | The News Lady Greyhound Michaela Stone (4) puts pressure on an Elk player with lockdown perimeter defense. - Cory Smith | The News Callie Allen (2) sparks a Greyhound run with a backcourt steal and layup. - Cory Smith | The News Elkin’s Audrey Jennings (11) drives past North Surry’s Hannah Moxley (22) in Thursday’s non-conference game. - -

It may not have started all that pretty, but North Surry regrouped Thursday night in a 52-26 home victory over Elkin.

The Elks (4-12, 3-5) have now lost back-to-back games after winning consecutive games for the first time all season two weeks ago. Elkin rallied in the fourth quarter and scored the same amount of points from their first three quarters combined in the final period, but it was too late by then. Two two-point quarters doomed Elkin against the red-hot Lady Greyhounds.

North Surry entered Thursday’s game in almost the opposite situation as Elkin. The Lady Hounds (7-10, 2-4) have now won two straight after dropping their first four games of 2019.

The game itself started out with a 7-2 advantage for North after a quarter of play. Shots weren’t falling for either team. Elkin’s only points resulted from a pair of made free throws by Chloe Osborne. North Surry wasn’t that far ahead, with two field goals from Callie Willard and a 3-pointer from Hannah Moxley being the only Greyhound shots to find the bottom of the net.

The tone of the game shifted in the second quarter, as North Surry quickly doubled its point total. Callie Allen grabbed a steal and converted on the other end. Moxley made her second 3-pointer 30 seconds later. Alliyah Parker scored for Elkin at 6:12, but then Stephanie Simpson got her second assist of the quarter by finding Willard for a 3-pointer.

Audrey Jennings made her scoring debut with an off-balance layup for Elkin. Willard countered by scoring the next eight points to give North Surry a 23-6 advantage.

With just 1:07 left until halftime, Elkin started building momentum by scoring the final five points of the quarter. The Elks trailed 23-11 at the midpoint.

Unfortunately for the visiting team, its momentum didn’t carry over into the second half. Instead, Michaela Stone and Simpson made back-to-back triples to start the third quarter. The pair of 3-pointers sparked a 14-0 Greyhound run in the first 6:46 of the half.

Elkin kept turning the ball over, and when North Surry got the ball, they made sure to get offensive rebounds to almost guarantee points on each possession. Selena Islas scored Elkin’s only points of the quarter with a layup at 1:14.

With nothing more to lose down 39-13, Elkin found new life and started the fourth quarter with an 13-6 run. Baskets from Jennings, Osborne, Islas, and Catie Beth Brown cut the lead to 45-26 with 2:50 remaining.

Once both coaches took the starters off the court, momentum went back to the Greyhounds. North ended the game on a 7-0 run to secure a 52-26 win.

Willard led all scorers with 15, followed by Simpson with 11, Allen with nine, and Jennings with eight.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

