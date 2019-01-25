Second Half Explosion

Cory Smith | The News Carson Draughn (30) absorbs contact as he goes up for a layup against Elkin on Thursday. - Cory Smith | The News Eli Riggs (5) performs some aerial acrobatics on a layup over Elkin’s Josh Ferguson (33) - Cory Smith | The News Nick Badgett (3) led all scorers in Thursday’s game with 22 points. - Cory Smith | The News Elkin’s Austin Longworth (14) led the Elks with 18 points and 11 boards in Thursday’s loss to North Surry. - -

Thursday’s game between North Surry and Elkin was essentially a toss-up going into halftime.

The Greyhounds led 26-20 on their home court, but were shooting just 2-for-11 from beyond the arc. The biggest lead of the first half was just eight points.

Fans sat back waiting for a back-and-forth second half that wouldn’t come. Instead, North Surry scored…and scored…and just kept scoring. The Hounds outscored Elkin 25-3 in the third quarter to help lift North Surry to a 67-39 victory.

Elkin (6-10, 4-4) and North Surry (6-8, 2-4) were in similar positions coming into Thursday night. Neither had established themselves in conference play and both teams were 2-2 in their past four games.

As previously mentioned, the first two quarters were essentially anyone’s game. North Surry started with a 4-0 lead and only allowed two ties in the rest of the game (8-8, 10-10). Though North is the renowned 3-point shooting team, the Hounds started 0-5 from beyond the arc, while Elkin’s Austin Longworth started the game with a triple.

North Surry finally broke its perimeter shooting drought at 1:43 of the opening period, when Clay Tompkins connected off a pass from Nick Badgett. During the dry spell of shooting, North stayed ahead by going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line in the first quarter.

Elkin trailed 15-10 to start the second quarter, but cut the lead to just two when Ty Parsons knocked down a 3-pointer. It remained a one-score game until Chase Swartz, who sat much of the second half due to foul trouble, converted an old-fashioned three-point play. Swartz then assisted Carson Draughn on a 3-pointer to put the Hounds ahead 23-15.

Elkin emerged from a timeout and quickly scored off an offensive rebound and put-back from Josh Ferguson. Longworth went 1-for-2 from the line to make it a five-point game.

North Surry went into halftime with a 26-20 lead. The Hounds, who normally make around 10 3-pointers per game, were just 2-for-11 beyond the arc. Instead of finding a solution to their shooting woes in the second half, North called an audible and started turning defense into offense.

With the exception of a Badgett 3-pointer at the start of the third quarter and another from Eli Riggs midway through the fourth quarter, North Surry stuck to scoring the old-fashioned way.

A steal and finish on the other end from Badgett put North up 33-20 in the first two minutes of the second half. Longworth made it to the line soon after, but this didn’t slow the Hounds down.

North Surry scored the next six points by attacking the basket and got another from a free throw, giving the home team a 40-21 lead with three minutes still to play in the quarter. Elkin’s Tyler Mayes scored the Elks’ only field goal of the quarter at 2:35, but North Surry responded by ending the quarter with an 11-0 run.

In the Hounds’ 25-point quarter, six different players scored, led by Badgett with 10 of his 20 total points coming in the third.

Elkin stopped North Surry after the Hounds scored 20 straight points from 3:00 in the third quarter to the 5:37 mark in the fourth. Longworth, who led the Elks with 18 points and 11 rebounds, made back-to-back free throws.

Ferguson hit a field goal at 5:27 off a steal in the backcourt, and then Longworth scored the next seven points to make it 64-36. When Longworth exited the game, Luke Norman hit a 3-pointer for the only Elk basket in the final three minutes.

The Hounds went on to win 67-39. In addition to leading all scorers with 22 points, Badgett also tallied five steals, four rebounds, and three assists. Longworth was the next-highest scorer at 18, followed by Riggs with 14 and Draughn with nine.

