Falcons take 10-2 win over Rams

EAST BEND — On Friday night, the Starmount Rams traveled the short distance across the county to take on the Forbush Falcons in East Bend. In their previous meeting, six days earlier, the Falcons took a 15-5 win. This time around, the Falcons were able to take a 10-2 win over the Rams.

Starmount started things off in the top of the first by scoring a run. Trey Dezern was able to get on base as he found a single to second base. With two outs, Brock Mullins stepped up to the plate and hammered the ball into left field. Dezern was able to make his way to third base, while Mullins stood up at second. Dezern was able to score off the next at-bat, as he stole home and gave the Rams a 1-0 lead over Forbush.

Forbush was able to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, as Peyton Winebarger stole home to make the game 1-1. Things went back in Starmount’s favor in the top of the second, as Ryan Tulbert stole home for the Rams for a 2-1 game. It would be the final run the Rams would score, as the Falcons started to turn up the heat.

As the bottom of the second inning approached, the Falcons were able to take the lead and they never looked back. Tanner Gregory was able to start things off by getting on base, then he was brought around the bases as he stole second and third. Peyton Winebarger hit a hard line drive into left field which brought Gregory across home plate and tied the game.

Forbush wasn’t done scoring as the bases were loaded with Jacob Shore up to bat. Shore was walked, and the Falcons brought in another run. With the bases still loaded, Blake Winebarger found an RBI with his hit to first base. Landreth Cockerham crossed home-plate, and Forbush took a 4-2 lead over Starmount.

Things didn’t go well for the Rams in the top of the third inning, as Starmount went three-up three-down. For the Falcons, the bottom of the third saw another run cross home-plate. Wesley Wood reached first base with a ground ball hit, then stole second and third base. Gregory hit a fly ball to left field, and Wood crossed the plate to put the Falcons up 5-2.

The Falcons were able to bring in two runs in the bottom of the fourth, as Shore and Landon Rockett both made it home. In the bottom of the fifth, Forbush put up its final three runs. Things started off as Cockerham singled to third, then stole second. Trevor Cain grounded out to second base, and Cockerham made his way to third.

Shore was able to bring Cockerham across the plate as he hit a line drive single into right field. Shore was able to advance to third on a hit by Peyton Winebarger, then he stole home. Winebarger was brought across home plate as Carter Foster hit a hard ground ball up the middle to center field. As the bottom of the fifth inning came to a close, Forbush had a 10-2 lead over Starmount.

Neither team came close to bringing a run in in the sixth or seventh innings, and the Falcons were able to hang on to take a 10-2 win over Starmount.

With the win, Forbush moves to 3-2 overall. Starmount now sits at 1-3 overall.

Jack Logan pitched seven innings and had 10 strikeouts for the Falcons. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0225.jpg Jack Logan pitched seven innings and had 10 strikeouts for the Falcons. Kristian Russell | The Tribune Patrick Usher gets set to pitch the ball for the Rams last Friday night. https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DSC_0240.jpg Patrick Usher gets set to pitch the ball for the Rams last Friday night. Kristian Russell | The Tribune