Knights place four on All-Region X team

DOBSON — After finishing second in Region X and winning 20 games, Surry Community College’s volleyball team has been rewarded with a host of honors in all-region voting.

Four Surry players have been selected to the All-Region X Team, while head coach Jan Marion-Kiser has been honored as Region X Coach of the Year. The Knights had a tremendous season, going 20-5 overall and 10-1 in Region X conference play. Surry’s only loss in conference action came against Region X champion Catawba Valley Community College.

Sophomore outside hitter Adison Needham (Reagan High School) led the way for Surry at the net and was recognized as a first-team All-Region X pick. Her 259 kills led the Knights and her 3.81 kills per set not only paced the team, but was tops in the entire region. Needham also led SCC in points (314) and was second on the team in service aces (30). She was also strong on the defensive end for Surry, recording 36 blocks and 178 digs.

Sophomores Lauren Charleville and Bryce Smith and freshman Raygan Casstevens all were named to the All-Region X second team. An outside hitter from North Stokes, Charleville was second on the team behind Needham in kills (181), kills per set (2.59) and points (218). Charleville’s 22 service aces were the third-highest for SCC. She also had 82 digs for the season.

A sophomore libero from East Surry, Smith earned all-region honors after leading the Knights in digs (339) and digs per set. Her 4.84 digs per set was the fourth-highest total in Region X this year. Smith also recorded 41 assists and 17 service aces.

A freshman setter from North Wilkes, Casstevens broke into Region X action in a big way in 2018. Not only did she lead the Knights in aces (34) and assists (640), her 9.14 assists per set was the second-highest average in the conference. Casstevens also was third on the team with 185 digs.

Surry capitalized on its strong regular season by defeating Cape Fear Community College in four sets Nov. 2 in Kinston in the Region X/District O Tournament Quarterfinals.

“It was a tough match but we came out playing strong and really great team ball. We dropped a set and I feel we let our energy down,” Marion-Kiser said. “Cape Fear is a great team and they were pushing us all the way to play at our best. Our hitters really took care of the ball. Lexia (Wingler), Lauren, Adison, Kaylee (Freed) and Callie (Trivette) all had strong sets and Raygan was distributing the ball to our hitters. Passing was good even though we missed Tana Frye, who due to an injury was unable to finish the season with us. Lauren Charleville was able to step up and play for us all the way around and did a great job.”

Charleville went on to be voted onto the Region X/District O All-Tournament Team. Surry’s season then came to an end in the tournament semifinals in a three-set loss to Walters State Community College — Region III champions from Tennessee.

“In the second match against Walters State we came out and just did not play up to the potential that we should have played. Walters State is a great team and they are high energy,” Marion-Kiser said. “I thought we came out and played flat. We made a lot of errors that cost us and just really could not get anything going to ever really get ahead. Walters State just came out and really outplayed us all around. It wasn’t the end to the season that I wanted but we had one of the best seasons I have had in a long time with an exceptional group of young women.”

