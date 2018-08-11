SCC excited about incoming golf freshmen

DOBSON — Surry Community College golf coach Justin Young is excited about the five-man freshman class the Knights will welcome to the Dobson campus this fall.

The class features local talent from across the area as well as two states. Heading the class will be Evan Marion of North Surry High School. The Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Player of the Year and conference tournament champion finished his senior season with a nine-hole scoring average of 38.

Andrew Johnson from West Wilkes (39.6 scoring average) and Conner Rutherford from Alleghany (41 scoring average) will also be joining the Knights’ golf team. From Carroll County High School in Virginia, Trey Montgomery also will be matriculating with SCC this fall after a successful high school career in Virginia. Montgomery was voted all-district three times at CCHS and also qualified for regional golf action his last three seasons with the Cavaliers. Zekiel Eaton from White Plains Christian School in Mount Airy helps round out the Knights’ incoming freshman class.

“We are going to be young but the kids will get plenty of playing time and hopefully get some good looks for Division II and Division III schools after they are done with Surry,” Young said. “Hopefully the kids are ready to practice and ready for the season because I think we should get a few wins this year.”

Surry returns a pair of sophomores Young expects big things out of in Hunter Maines and Dylon Wooten, both from Alleghany High School. Maines qualified for the NJCAA Division II National Golf Championships this spring by finishing as co-medalist in the NJCAA District J Championship held in Helen, Georgia. Young is looking for Maines and Wooten to lead the way for the incoming freshmen class.

“I will be expecting a lot from Dylon and Hunter this year,” Young said. “They are the returning guys and they are good players.”