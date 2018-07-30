Surry softball, four individuals named All-Academic

DOBSON — Four Surry Community College student athletes have been named All-Academic by the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), and the Knights’ softball squad also has been honored as an All-Academic Team by the NJCAA.

SCC student athletes to earn All-Academic honors as individuals were Abigail Worley, Dylan Ray, MacKenzie Tilley and Lexia Wingler. Worley, a Surry softball player from West Stokes High School, was named first-team All-Academic with a flawless 4.0 GPA.

“We are exceptionally proud of our student-athletes on earning these esteemed honors from the National Junior College Athletic Association for their work in the classroom,” Surry Athletic Director Mark Tucker said.

Surry golfer Dylan Ray (Forbush) and softball player MacKenzie Tilley (Elkin) were selected to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team by finishing the 2017-2018 academic year with GPAs between 3.8 and 3.99. Knights’ volleyball player Lexia Wingler (Forbush) earned NJCAA All-Academic Third Team accolades by finishing with a GPA between 3.6 and 3.79.

Placing four student athletes on the NJCAA All-Academic team puts Surry Community College in rare company. Surry ranked sixth overall among North Carolina’s community colleges with four academic award recipients. SCC ranked eighth overall out of the 33 Region X colleges (Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina) with four academic award honorees. Surry was one of just 10 colleges in Region X with multiple recipients and one of just 12 Region X colleges recognized for having an academic award winner. Surry Community College had one of 21 first-team recipients among all Region X colleges.

Surry’s student athletes received more hardware as the Knights’ softball team was named an NJCAA All-Academic team with a team GPA of 3.09. Surry was one of only two colleges (along with Catawba Valley Community College) in Region X to have both a team and individuals honored for academics. Surry’s softball team was also one of only two Region X teams recognized as an All-Academic Team (along with Catawba Valley CC’s volleyball team).

“We are extremely honored to be one of only two colleges in all of Region X to have both individuals and a team recognized for their academic achievement,” Tucker said. “These awards are recognition of a tremendous commitment to academic excellence from our entire college.”

Abigail Worley https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_AbigailWorley.jpg Abigail Worley Contributed Photo Dylan Ray https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_DylanRay.jpg Dylan Ray Contributed Photo Lexia Wingler https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_LexiaWingler.jpg Lexia Wingler Contributed Photo MacKenzie Tilley https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_MacKenzieTilley.jpg MacKenzie Tilley Contributed Photo Surry Community College’s softball squad has been honored as an All-Academic Team by the NJCAA with a team GPA of 3.09. Team members are, front row, from left, Paige Rideout, Tana Frye, Brook Bowman, Mackenzie Tilley, Kendra King, Abigail Worley, Hope Hinson; second row, Katlin Anthony, Jessica Cummings, Allison Parker, Kayla Shore, Nicole Collins, Tiffany Stanley; back row, Nathan Bowman (Assistant Coach), Blaine Bullington (Head Coach), Meagan Linville (Assistant Coach). https://www.elkintribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/web1_SurrySoftball.jpg Surry Community College’s softball squad has been honored as an All-Academic Team by the NJCAA with a team GPA of 3.09. Team members are, front row, from left, Paige Rideout, Tana Frye, Brook Bowman, Mackenzie Tilley, Kendra King, Abigail Worley, Hope Hinson; second row, Katlin Anthony, Jessica Cummings, Allison Parker, Kayla Shore, Nicole Collins, Tiffany Stanley; back row, Nathan Bowman (Assistant Coach), Blaine Bullington (Head Coach), Meagan Linville (Assistant Coach). Contributed Photo