Vestal signs with Guilford

East Wilkes’ Bryce Vestal signs to play football and baseball at Guilford College starting this fall. Vestal was a stand-out athlete at East Wilkes as he was a three-year varsity player on both the baseball and football teams. Vestal was joined at the signing by, front row, from left, Briggs Gentry (brother), Shanda Gentry (mom), Bryce Vestal, John Vestal (dad), Karen Vestal (grandma) and Deacon Newman (cousin); and, back row, East Wilkes Head Baseball Coach Bradley Hayes, Athletic Director Justin Call, East Wilkes Head Football Coach J.K. Adkins, Shannon Church, Steve Vestal (grandpa) and Kelly Newman (aunt).

East Wilkes’ Bryce Vestal signs to play football and baseball at Guilford College starting this fall. Vestal was a stand-out athlete at East Wilkes as he was a three-year varsity player on both the baseball and football teams. Vestal was joined at the signing by, front row, from left, Briggs Gentry (brother), Shanda Gentry (mom), Bryce Vestal, John Vestal (dad), Karen Vestal (grandma) and Deacon Newman (cousin); and, back row, East Wilkes Head Baseball Coach Bradley Hayes, Athletic Director Justin Call, East Wilkes Head Football Coach J.K. Adkins, Shannon Church, Steve Vestal (grandpa) and Kelly Newman (aunt).