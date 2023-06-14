Locals soccer players to compete in BodyArmor State Games

Surry Central’s Jacxon Gutierrez (11) and Forbush’s Axel Garcia (18) compete for a 50-50 ball. Cory Smith | The News

Four Surry Co. soccer players and two coaches are set to take part in the 2023 BODYARMOR State Games.

The State Games will feature more than 13,000 athletes taking part in dozens of competitions from June 3-25. The soccer portion of the games will be held June 17-18 at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte.

The teams are made up of returning high school soccer players, and players were selected via tryouts.

Will Hurley and Holden Hurley return as coaches for the State Games. The pair previously coached at Mount Airy High School, and are set to coach at Elkin High School in the fall.

Davie County’s Marco Rebollar and Central Academy’s Jay Niessner will serve as assistant coaches on the team.

Elkin players make up three of the four Surry Co. spots for the South Team in the State Games: junior Lucas Keller, senior Alejandro Lopez Canobbio and senior Luke McComb.

Surry Central’s Jacxon Gutierrez rounds out Surry Co.’s four selections.

In addition to Surry Co.’s four selections on the 20-man roster, there are also three players representing Yadkin Co.: Starmount junior Sebastian Rodriguez, Forbush junior Donovan Mingus and Forbush sophomore Samuel Garcia.

