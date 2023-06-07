East Wilkes students sign for college sports

Maggie Bullard, of East Wilkes, signed to play softball for Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute this past Friday. In the photo with Bullard on the front row are, left-to-right, Jenna Bullard, Bnny Bullard, Amanda Bullard, Alexis Caudill and Gage Wagoner. On the back row are, Principal Dr. Dustin Webb, athletic director Justin Call and head softball coach Derrick Hill. Briggs Gentry, of East Wilkes, recently signed to play baseball for Ferrum College in Virginia this past Friday. In the photo with Gentry are, front row, left-to-right, Shanda Gentry, Roger Gentry, Bryce Vestal and Sharon Dupree. On the back row are assistant baseball coach Travis Chipman, head baseball coach and athletic director Justin Call, assistant baseball coach Mitchell Jenkins and assistant baseball coach Scotty Lambert.

East Wilkes’ Hank Porter signed to play baseball for Carolina University in Winston-Salem. In the photo with Porter are, front row, left-to-right, Bryce Prevette, Nikki Prevette-Brewer, Terry Brewer, Maria Hoyt, Tana Smith and Mattie White. On the back row are Jim Absher, principal Dustin Webb, Jody Porter, assistant baseball coach Travis Chipman, head baseball coach and athletic director Justin Call, assistant baseball coach Scotty Lambert and Aaron Wells.

